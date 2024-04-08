The Gabber Newspaper Logo
Concerns for Gulfport’s Large Dog Park at City Council Meeting

by Patrick Heinzen

A green field with trees and sun.
What is the future for Gulfport’s large dog park?
Photo by Gabrielle Reeder

At the April 2 Gulfport City Council meeting, the council discussed the future of Gulfport’s large dog park.

Gulfport’s Large Dog Park

Throughout the last couple of Gulfport City Council meetings, residents have brought up issues with the large dog park in the City. The main issue comes from the grass in the middle of the park being ripped up by large dogs. At the April 2 meeting, the council discussed what to do.

According to Tom Nicholls, Gulfport’s Public Works director, the research he has done on the subject shows that most places simply repeatedly re-sod, as it is impossible to please everyone. However, he spoke about the viability of other options. The main two options are wood fibers, and decomposed granite. Both of these would fill the area, be non-toxic to dogs, and environmentally friendly. The discussion came down to pricing both options, and then to using it to replace the damaged area of the park as a test run.

