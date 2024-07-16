Concerns with Renaming Harry Metz Park in Pass-a-Grille

When it comes to honoring a former commissioner by naming a park in his honor, not everyone at St. Pete Beach agrees he deserves this posthumous honor. At the previous commission meeting, the City honored veteran and former Commissioner Harry Metz. Metz grew up in Pass-a-Grille, and served his country and City alike. Residents and City staff spoke about renaming the plaza that houses the Paradise Grille on Pass-a-Grille Beach to Harry Metz Park. City Attorney Andrew Dickman said the best way would be by passing a resolution.

Renaming Harry Metz Park

Despite this, he brought up some issues with the process. Although the area is City property, a private company leases it. Dickman talked about how depending on what the City wants, it could interfere with the lease. This would include changes such as placing a plaque or a statue in the plaza instead of simply naming it. Along with this, Metz is named in a lawsuit against the City. Dickman explained an issue where a person in South Florida was able to, “establish standing in court because of a memorial tree located in a park.”

Metz was involved in a recently settled lawsuit against the City by the Protect St. Pete Beach Advocacy group. They filed a complaint against the way the City went about choosing the interim commissioners following the mass resignation in December.

They claim an election should’ve been held, instead of the appointment process. These claims came with a request that all the actions taken by the interim commission be invalidated. On July 2, Circuit Judge Michael F. Andrews ruled in favor of the City.

“It seems to me that I kind of feel like we’re being rushed into this one, especially given that he was involved in litigation. I guess his estate is now, I’m not sure how that works legally,” said Vice Mayor Richard Lorenzen (District 4).

“I think it might be more fitting to have a plaque or something in his memory,” Lorenzen continued. “… rather than rushing into naming a pretty popular park in Pass-a-Grille beach so quick after somebody’s unfortunate passing.”

The City looks to vote on a resolution in the future.

