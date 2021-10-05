Concert Series Kicks Off with Tom Petty Tribute

If you didn’t know better, you might think it was the Florida rock legend Tom Petty himself singing to the crowd for the opening of the October Concert Series in Horan Park. The Petty Experience performed for hundreds during the 7 p.m. October 1 that kicked off the St. Pete Beach series.

Lead singer Davy Alder wore dark sunglasses throughout the show, a respectable homage to Petty, his rock muse.

“I’m a mega Tom Petty fan,” said Alder. “I’ve seen him 35, 36 times over three continents.”

Originally from Newcastle, England, Alder has played truckstops, toured Holland and traveled the U.S. playing in more than 25 different bands. But it was love that brought him to St. Petersburg, where he settled at last.

The five-member group – a lead guitar, rhythm guitar, drummer, bassist and keyboard – opened the show with an uptempo cover of “Around the Roses.” The crowd joined in with foot tapping, dancing and picnicking on the grass.

One fan stood in front of the stage, flossing and two-stepping during “I Need To Know,” and another dressed in a navy blue “Petty Squad” sang every lyric.

The Petty Experience plays next on October 15 at Three Daughters Brewing, during the week of Tom Petty’s birthday.

The October Concert Series is scheduled every Friday in October in Horan Park. Horny Toads will play on October 8. Find more at spbrec.com/607/October-Concert-Series.

