Confused About Gulfport Trash Pickup?

With the Fourth of July falling on a Sunday this year, Monday was an official government holiday. In many cities, like Gulfport, if your regular trash day is Monday, your trash should have been picked up today, according to Gulfport’s Public Works Director Tom Nicholls.

“If your normal trash day is on Tuesday it will be picked up [Wednesday] once conditions allow,” Nicholls told the Gabber on Tuesday, July 6. However, with a potential hurricane bearing down on the Bay area, residents should be patient.

If all goes according to plan, however, Gulfport’s trash will follow the regular schedule for Thursday and Friday. There will be no yard waste pickup this week, according to Nicholls.

If, by Wednesday, the city missed your trash pickup or you have more questions, call 727-893-1089.

“We will get to them as soon as possible,” said Nicholls.