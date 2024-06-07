Connect and Protect Wild Florida

There’s something to be said for environmental pragmatism.

Not a lot, if you believe the criticism of organizations that aim to strike a balance between the needs of humans and the needs of our natural environment. These criticisms usually hook people with sensational headlines such as “national tragedy” or “annihilation of Florida.”

Friends, these headlines are designed to drive clicks, not change.

One such pragmatic organization, the Florida Wildlife Corridor Foundation, has demonstrated what compromise can mean, and starting June 8, everyone can see the parts of Florida they’ve forever protected against overdevelopment.

Connect and Protect: Florida Wildlife on Display

Perhaps the most well-known photographer who works with the Florida Wildlife Corridor — and National Geographic — is Carlton Ward, Jr. His now-iconic photo of the Florida panther — captured by one of his camera traps — brings face to the wildly endangered Florida panther, the last big cat east of the Mississippi.

You’ll find some of Ward’s work on exhibit, but Connect and Protect showcases more than Ward’s work. And, while careful fans may identify his work on sight, they’d be hard pressed to say his work is any better than that of the other photographers — Lauren Yoho, George McKenzie Jr., Katie Bryden, Max Kelly, Dean Saunders and Florida Department of Environmental Protection personnel — whose work hangs in the Wild Space Gallery.

It’s tempting to say wild Florida makes it easy for talented, skilled photographers to make these striking images, but for these artists, skill and talent weren’t enough. To get these photographs, they had to have the desire to go to these places and hope the light and the wildlife and the natural environment would all cooperate.

Perhaps most importantly, these places have to exist in the first place.

Connect and Protect: Holding Space

The idea behind the Florida Wildlife Corridor is simple: Wildlife needs a way to move from point A to point B, and when we throw up housing subdivisions, shopping malls, and interstates, wildlife gets stuck.

Take the Florida panther: A male panther needs roughly 200 square miles to hunt and mate. Lady panthers need less (presumably because they’re home watching the kits). For years, the Caloosahatchee River — which at one time did not, in fact, connect to Lake Okeechobee; that’s a human redesign — proved problematic. Male panthers would move north of the river, but if they wanted to make more panthers, they couldn’t go too far, because they had to come south of the Caloosahatchee to do so.

When camera traps photographed a female panther — and her kittens — north of the river in 2016, conservationists cheered. One roadblock cleared.

The goal of the Corridor is to clear more, and that’s why they want to convince ranchers and other landowners to hold space for wildlife.

Connect and Protect: Conservation Easements

The photos on exhibit for Connect and Protect all come from the Corridor’s effort to get the State of Florida to allow protection of those spaces.

That’s right: The Corridor used these photos not to sway public opinion, but to convince state officials to allow the Corridor to continue its work.

Here’s how it works

The Florida Wildlife Corridor Foundation identifies “Opportunity” areas where, if a landowner sold to, say, a real estate developer, it would be bad for the wildlife that uses that space to move across Florida (see: making more panthers).

Next, the Corridor approaches those landowners and ask if they’d be amenable to selling the development rights — and only the development rights — to the land. Landowners keep their land and do anything they want on it — except increase the density. In other words: You can stay there, but Lennar Homes can never put 900 homes on that acreage. The purchase of an easement, Mallory Lykes Dimmitt, the Corridor’s CEO, explains, “extinguishes development rights.”

The Corridor buys those development rights with either private funds (you can totally make a donation or name them in your will) or uses government money to secure those rights. When it’s the latter, though, they don’t have carte blanche. They need the governor’s office to OK the purchase.

In that case — when the Corridor wants to use $5 million or more in Florida Forever or Florida Rural and Family Lands funds — it asks the governor and his cabinet to OK the purchase. Part of that “getting the OK” involves a presentation. What better way to tell a story like this than in pictures?

These are the photographs the Corridor has used to convince our governor that Florida is worth saving.

Connect and Protect: A Picture’s Worth a Thousand Acres

Think of these photos as part of an agenda packet, not so unlike those seen at countless municipal meetings across the state.

Who knew bureaucracy could evoke such powerful emotions?

“It’s really about celebrating the process,” Dimmitt says.

These photos celebrate what can happen — what we can protect of Florida — when we don’t draw hard lines in the fine Myakka sand (Florida’s official soil, by the way). It’s impractical to ask our government — not only in this iteration, but in any iteration we’ve had since EuroAmericans decided to steal it from our first peoples — to take giant swaths of land away from a private owner and turn it to parkland.

Not so impractical? Buying the land outright. Or, failing that, those conservation easements.

Connect and Protect: A Triumph of Cooperation

Noel Smith, curator of the Florida Wildlife Corridor Foundation’s Wild Space Gallery, chose 40 images to represent the land the Corridor has helped preserve.

“What I wanted to do was to provide a kind of overview of the richness and diversity of the land themselves and of the activities that happened there,” Smith told The Gabber Newspaper, “so some of them are very wild some of them are working lands, so the photographers really did a beautiful job of picking out small details and doing the large view.

But, she says, going big wasn’t always her first choice.

“Since this is a very large overview, I wanted some of those, but I also wanted small details,” she said. “I wanted to [give an] overall a picture to the viewer, [about how] diverse these are — and make them feel that they have to protect them.”

The 40 images represent the first 40 pieces of paradise the Corridor has saved from over-development. The work on the exhibit encompasses four years: September 2019 through September 2023.

That’s an impressive bit of cooperation. But don’t take my word for it: Ask the wildlife.

See Connect and Protect

Connect and Protect Wild Space Gallery, 2606 Fairfield Ave. S., Building 7, St. Petersburg. June 8-Aug. 23: Wed.-Fri., 2-6 p.m.; Sat., 2-8 p.m.; and Second Saturdays, 2-9 p.m. Opening, June 8, 5-9 p.m. floridawildlifecorridor.org

