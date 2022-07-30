Conquering a Fear of Flying in St. Petersburg

We made it: One thousand feet in the air, we soar over Tampa Bay, the Sunshine Skyway Bridge and even my alma mater. “Old St. Pete High School, how proudly we honor and praise you…” I hum to myself.

The engine roars in our small Cessna 172-P and I am giddy with excitement. Josh, our pilot, is a British expat I worked with at a local meal prep store while he was in flight school and I taught grade school.

Post graduation, armed with certifications and flight hours galore, Josh is now an instructor at St. Pete Air, the company who educates local pilots-to-be and offers Discovery Flights like this one to potential future aviators. When I learned about St. Pete Air’s Discovery Flights, I immediately knew I had to try one out.

Today feels like the perfect day to fly. I am grateful to be here.

St. Pete Air runs alongside Albert Whitted Airport in downtown St. Pete. If you’ve been in the area for a while, you’ll remember the time the small airport was a hot debate item on the ballot.

Luckily we won that fight against developers, and Albert Whitted remains a local landmark. When I swim laps at the USFSP pool or walk across campus, I can count on at least a plane or two overhead. I always wave, wondering if it’s my friend Josh up there.

USF is exhilaratingly close to Whitted’s runway: You can feel the adrenaline pulse through your veins. It’s almost as if you can reach up and touch the bellies of the planes.

I was nervous about flying today — not because I am afraid to fly, but because I am terribly afraid of heights. Being in a large commercial airplane is one thing; the Cessna is so small I fear I will feel unprotected and panic.

I’m done avoiding great experiences just because I’m scared, though, and I trust Josh to get us through.

When I book the flight, the lady tells me “it’s the most beautiful view of St. Pete you’ll ever get” — and she is absolutely right. I try to keep my cool during takeoff, but my shirt is nearly soaked through with sweat — and it’s not just the Florida heat. I switch my focus to the rumble of the engine and the speed of the propeller as the houses and buildings seem to shrink below us. My nerves melt away as we reach max altitude and I inhale our surroundings.

My breath catches in my throat: Here is Tampa Bay in all her glory, shimmering with the sun’s rays, so many shades of blue and green I feel like we’re in another place entirely. A bird’s eye view of Florida is enough for anyone outside the state to envy.

We encounter a small bit of turbulence and the Cessna handles it with grace. In a few moments it’s over and we are back to floating. We pass over the hospitals and libraries, the St. Pete Shuffleboard court and then St. Pete High itself.

Soon we approach the Skyway Bridge and Josh chuckles as he promises “it’s a lot further below us than it looks.”

Though I worked up a sweat during preparation for and initial takeoff nerves, I now feel safe and comfortable in the air. It is truly invigorating.

As our 30-minute flight comes to a close, I take one last gulp of the view. The most beautiful view of the city, indeed. I am grateful to be here, grateful to live here, grateful to fly here.