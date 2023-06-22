A new law takes effect July 1 in Florida that will impact gun ownership and how a person can carry his or her weapon.

Governor Ron DeSantis signed House Bill 543 into law April 3. It allows Floridians to carry concealed weapons without a government-issued permit. A move that state officials said “strengthens Floridians’ Second Amendment rights.”

“Constitutional Carry is in the books,” DeSantis said at the time of the signing.

Florida is the 26th state to enact Constitutional Carry legislation, according to the governor’s office.

Estimates of the number of gun licenses in Florida range from slightly more than a half-million to more than two million, according to various websites.

Sheriff Supports New Bill, Offers Clarifications

Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri supported the legislation. He spoke in favor of it on behalf of the Florida Sheriffs Association, of which he was president in 2019-2020. Various news reports quoted him as saying the bill “protects people’s right to protect themselves.”

However, Gualtieri also has spoken out in the past few weeks to clarify what he said are misconceptions about the bill.

“There is a lot of misinformation about the new permitless carry law and Pinellas County’s law enforcement leaders want to ensure that residents and visitors understand what the law does and what the law doesn’t do,” he said in a video public service announcement on his office’s website.

The sheriff stressed that the new law does not affect open carry, which is still illegal in Florida under most circumstances. You may only openly carry a firearm if you are engaged in or traveling to or from fishing, camping, hunting, or test/target shooting.

The new law also does not change who can purchase a firearm, the waiting period to purchase a firearm, or where a person can carry a firearm, he said.

“Licensed retailers must complete the appropriate paperwork for the buyer and provide the buyer’s information to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement where it is checked in the Florida Crime Information Center and National Crime Information Center,” said Gualtieri. “There Is a mandatory three-day waiting period between the purchase and delivery of the firearm.”

Concealed Carry Rules Unchanged

Someone who carries a concealed firearm in Florida, even without the permit, must still meet the same criteria outlined in 790.06 of the Florida Statutes, the sheriff said. That means being a citizen of the United States at least 21 years of age without a felony conviction or any other disqualifying condition outlined in the law.

“The new law does not change where you can carry a firearm,” said Gualtieri. “You may not carry a firearm anywhere that a private business or property owner has prohibited them or anywhere outlined in 790.06 of the Florida statutes, including but not limited to schools, any college or university, bars, courthouses, and into government meetings.”

There is no indication that the new carry provision legislation changes any existing state laws regarding gun possession, which is prohibited by citizens who carry medical marijuana cards and has special restrictions for certain professions such as private investigators.

Those who carry concealed firearms must also have on hand a valid form of identification. They must be able to provide it to law enforcement upon request.

“Concealed weapons permits are not going away,” said the sheriff. “The Florida Department of Agriculture will continue to maintain the program and issue new permits.”

Permits Still Beneficial

Concealed weapon permits still have benefits, such as reciprocity in other states that recognize Florida’s CWPs. They also help one’s ability to purchase and take delivery of firearms same day in lieu of the three-day waiting period.

The law removes the minimal training requirement. However, the new law also provides funds to law enforcement agencies to provide meaningful concealed carry training.

“Carrying a concealed firearm, let alone possessing a firearm, comes with a lot of responsibility,” said Gualtieri. “Do your part by taking education seriously. Learn the law, seek out training to become proficient. Because your life and that of your family may depend upon it. Ensure the safe storage of your firearm and never leave it unsecured in your vehicle.”