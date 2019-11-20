Cool Weather is a Welcome Treat at Fall Festival

I won a fish!” 10-year-old I’sis Shazelle, in purple, celebrates as her friend Olivia Skatzka, 9, takes aim with her ping-pong ball at the St. Jude Fall Festival. The family friendly annual event, featuring games, rides and all the treats from funnel cake to fried Oreos, was hosted by and benefited the Cathedral School of St. Jude, and took place on the crisp fall days of November 14 through 17 at a new location this year: Most Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church, 5800 15th Ave. S. in Gulfport.