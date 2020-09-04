Corey Avenue Hosts Locals Appreciation Month

The businesses of the Corey Avenue Business District announced a September event that promises locals in-store specials. Businesses are inviting folks, in keeping with CDC guidelines, to enjoy beach shopping and dining with a host of activities geared at thanking locals for their support.

“The Corey Avenue Business District encourages people to shop local for the benefit of area businesses,” read the district’s press release. “Experts estimate that small businesses generate $68 of local economic return for every $100 spent with them. In fact, over $9.3 billion would be returned to the US economy if every family spent just $10 a month at a local business. At nearly 5,000 households in St. Pete Beach, an investment of $10 a month could equate to $400,000 a year of local economic return for St. Pete Beach through residents alone.”

Events Committee Chair of the Corey Avenue Business District, Elizabeth Nowak, said, “This year has been something none of us anticipated or faced before, even the businesses that have been here 40 years. We’ve always been an area that enjoys serving visitors but it’s our locals who truly make a difference in our ability to serve the community. 2020 has seen an outpouring of local support. When tourism and travel were limited this year, local support was wonderful. We are so appreciative for this and want to give something back. 2020 has been hard on all of us – Corey Avenue Business District businesses and beyond – so we brainstormed a month’s worth of fun, festivities, and savings aimed at saying thank you for shopping local. One of the things that is so magical about Corey Avenue is how unique our member businesses are. They have come up with some exciting ways to say thank you to our wonderful community.”

The district created a few theme weeks, beginning Thursdays and ending the following Wednesday. Weekly themes include:

9/3-9/9: First Responders/Patriotic theme

9/10-9/16: St. Pete Beach residents and city staff/elected officials

(9/17-9/23): Pride Appreciation Week

(9/24-9/30): Fashion and local artists/makers Appreciation Week

Member businesses are free to create their own contests, discounts, events and entertainment to celebrate and thank local customers. Visit the Corey Avenue Business District Facebook page for more.

About Corey Avenue Business District

The Corey Avenue Business District is one of two historic business districts in St. Pete Beach, Florida. The members of the association include boutiques, art galleries, hair salons and spas, restaurants, bars, real estate and service businesses. These businesses are locally owned and operated and offer a full day of entertainment and things to do.