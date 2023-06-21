The Future of Corey Avenue Sunday Market on St. Pete Beach

The Sunday Market on Corey Avenue in St. Pete Beach has grown into one of the most popular events the beach has seen over the past several years.

Fresh fruits and vegetables, barbecue, arts and crafts, gourmet foods, jewelry, and baked goods are a few of the local delights featured every Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. (9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the summer).

While this street fair has all the markings of a market bound for marketing history, a bevy of branding controversy bubbles beneath. Who owns this concept? Who created it? Where do all these vendors come from? Who holds the permits? The insurance? The plan? How does this blend of business people converge on Corey Avenue in a peaceful manner every Sunday?

Who’s Minding the Corey Avenue Sunday Market?

The Sunday Market on Corey was born out of successful Wednesday markets and weekend street events, such as the Arts and Crafts shows and Seafood Festivals, in the early 2000s.

“The Corey Avenue Business Association (CABA) started the Sunday Market ourselves,” states CABA vice president Yvonne Marcus. Marcus owns Art Expo on Corey. She further explains, “after we ran it ourselves for a period of time, we signed with Tampa Bay Markets in 2014 for five-year and three-year contracts to handle general operations.”

Partners Tiffany Ferrecchia and Greg Barnhill, of Tampa, own Tampa Bay Markets. They have run markets around Tampa Bay since 2010.

“We now have 14 market locations around Tampa Bay with more than 80 vendors,” Ferrecchia explained at the St. Pete Beach Commission meeting on June 13. Ferrecchia and Barnhill made an appearance at this meeting to outline their position to the St. Pete Beach Commission, reporting that they have not had a contract with CABA since 2022, when their most recent one expired.

The Sunday Market on Corey Avenue continues to operate, in spite of the expired contract. Representatives from both parties (CABA and Tampa Bay Markets) claim that they have tried to reach out to the other to continue their relationship and sign a new agreement. Both report that they have not heard from the other.

(Not) Talking Shop

On June 2, 2023, CABA sent a request to meet with Tampa Bay Markets. The Gabber Newspaper sources report that there has been no known communication between CABA and Tampa Bay Markets at this time.

“Please don’t mess this up! Keep this thing going for our community. It is a marquis event for our city,” St. Pete Beach Vice Mayor Mark Grill pled with the two parties involved.

The Sunday Market still happens every week without a permit from the City of St. Pete Beach. Why? Because CABA holds the permit, while Tampa Bay Markets operates the event. The Tampa Bay Markets and CABA both say they want the market to continue.

This cannot happen in the future without an agreement in conjunction with a permit.