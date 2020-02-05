Corey Avenue Rocks and (Lobster) Rolls

Posted by: Jeff Donnelly in St. Pete Beach February 5, 2020

Caleb Eskridge, Amy Dye, Kiki Reese were just a few of the cooks preparing seafood dishes using only the freshest local and sustainable ocean resources from the Florida Gulf Coast.

There was so much music and food to be had at the 3rd Annual St. Pete Beach Seafood & Music Festival, it had to be stretched over three days. Held on Corey Avenue in downtown St. Pete Beach from January 31 to February 2, the free event was produced by Paragon Festivals and hosted by the Corey Area Business Association. Live music from a variety of genres provided the soundtrack for the event, emanating from a stage at the top of the block. Tasty eats, meanwhile, were in every direction with a diversity of seafood, meat and vegetarian dishes all cooked fresh on site by local restaurants and food purveyors. Add-on treats included both alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks, along with freshly prepared fruit drinks and a wide selection of desserts. Local vendors offering everything from art to hammocks to old-fashioned licorice were on hand for those festival-goers who needed to walk off the meal.  

Food at the festival was dominated by seafood dishes using only the freshest local and sustainable ocean resources from the Florida Gulf Coast, but cooks like Ezelle Johnson also offered delicious alternatives like sausages and burgers. 

 

