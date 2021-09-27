Corey Avenue Rocks for Twisted Tiki 

Capturing the quintessential spirit of American rock, Big Brother Band filled Corey Avenue with classic favorites at the block party on September 25 at 6:30 p.m. To celebrate the one year anniversary of Twisted Tiki Bar & Grille opening its doors, Big Brother Band performed classics like “American Girl” and “Summer of ‘69,” inviting the crowd to sway and sing along in their Hawaiian shirts and leis.

Clad in a bejeweled buccaneer mermaid outfit, holding a bottle of Mermosa and donning a jeweled crown atop her head, Michelle Colson, otherwise known as the Underwater Activist Mermaid, got into the fun.

“I think that a lot of people need a night out like this where we have camaraderie together. It’s been a long time since people have felt comfortable enough to do an event, and since this is outside, I feel like this is going to bring lots of people out,” Colson said. “I expect it to be lots of fun, really upbeat and we’re going to be drinking mimosas and having a great time!”

