St. Pete Beach Splits in Dispute Over Sunday Market

Lines were drawn and sides were chosen in a dispute over who owns and runs the Corey Avenue Sunday Market at the St. Pete Beach Commission meeting on July 11. The room was full with about 50 concerned citizens. The Corey Avenue Business Association (CABA) representatives appeared early in the proceedings, with the announcement of a new contract for the Sunday Market.

New Contract & Sunday Market Manager

Representatives of CABA introduced the newly contracted Sunday Market Manager, Drew Cecere of Florida Penguin Productions in Clearwater. According to their website, Florida Penguin Productions has experience “producing community events, markets, festivals, concerts and other projects across Tampa Bay and beyond.”

When asked what happened with securing an agreement between CABA and Tampa Bay Markets, CABA Board Member and owner of Coastal Cottage Vincent Hunter explained:

“CABA reached out to Tampa Bay Markets with a letter from our attorney, Jane Graham. The letter offered them ‘right of first refusal’ if they responded within a 48-hour window,” he continued. “We even sent a contract for them to red-line and return, but heard nothing.”

On June 29, the CABA board voted to select Cecere as their new Sunday Market Manager.

“We knew time was up on July 1 to get back to the City with our new contract,” Hunter said.

Tampa Bay Markets Out; Florida Penguin Productions In

For the second time in less than a month, the owners of Tampa Bay Markets were present at the St. Pete Beach Commission meeting. (To Market, To Market…The Gabber June 22 issue.) Partners Tiffany Ferrecchia and Greg Barnhill appeared and Ferrecchia presented the Tampa Bay Markets’ position.

Prior to that presentation, however, the City commissioners elected to take care of other pressing City business, including the disclosure that current owners of Corey Landing were asking $15 million for that property. After the commission completed this other business, which was more than three hours into the meeting, they circled back to talk about the Corey Sunday Market.

Mayor Adrian Petrila queried the assistant city attorney if CABA had been notified that the July 1 deadline was approaching. The attorney answered in the affirmative, reporting that he had emailed CABA attorney Jane Graham. He then added that he thought that now, with this new relationship for the Sunday Market, the City needed “a more specific permit.”

Why is the City Commission in the Middle?

“I am just confused here… The City has given CABA a street closure and a permit for a market… not a flea market, but a quality market… different from other markets,” Vice Mayor Mark Grill said.

“CABA is a nonprofit and the market manager is a supplier. It’s like any other purchaser/vendor relationship,” he emphasized. “Why are we (the city commission) in the middle of this discussion? It’s a private relationship between CABA and their vendors.”

“Our only role here is to decide who we are giving a permit to,” Commissioner Chris Marone said.

The commissioners and mayor were seeing the two sides of the room, divided by Tampa Bay Markets and current vendors on one side and the CABA group with the new Sunday Market Manager on the other side.

An Impasse in the Relationship

Tampa Bay Markets’ Ferrechia then made a brief presentation, citing facts like their eight years of working on the Sunday Market. This included the last two summers. She said that they were “going to the City to allow us to operate the market.”

Before the meeting ended at 10:20 p.m., three individuals expressed thoughts that CABA should have stuck with Tampa Bay Markets.

Commissioners asked the new Sunday Market Manager to present a vendor list by the next commission meeting on July 25. The new permit will be completed by August 6.

Grill’s final remark: “The city commission is not ending this market. You can quote me on that.”