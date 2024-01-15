Could You Be Gulfport’s Next Poet Laureate?

St. Pete has one. St. Augustine has one. Orlando has one. But did you know that Gulfport, at a fraction of these cities’ size, has its own poet laureate?

And, did you further know that applications for the position are now open?

Inspiring a Love of Poetry

A poet laureate serves as the official poet of a city, state, or country, tasked with instilling appreciation for the reading and writing of poetry. The position is named for the ancient Roman custom of crowing distinguished citizens with bay laurel leaves (though in our case, we’d probably have to use laurel oak.)

Gulfport’s first poet laureate, Dr. Peter Hargitai, was appointed in 2016. The idea was the inspiration of Margie Davis, board member of the Circle of Friends of the Gulfport Public Library, who hoped it might promote literacy and provide a platform for Gulfport’s many poets. Hargatai lived up to the vision, reading poems at civic events and cultural gatherings (often wearing a festive hat), and editing Gateway: Gulfport Poets, an anthology showcasing local versifiers.

Subsequent honorees include Mayor Sam Henderson (2017), Dr. Peter Hargitai (2018-2020), and Rob McCabe (2021-2023).

Key Duties

This year, City Councilmember Ian O’Hara, a founding member of Gulfport literary society Ink Tank, will oversee the process of appointing the new poet laureate. O’Hara also hopes to gain official recognition for the position through a city-wide decree.

“Gulfport is already promoted as a city of the arts,” he reflects, “but this recognition will bring more attention to Gulfport’s many writers. It will put us on the map for one more thing.”

The key duties of the poet laureate include giving presentations at Ink Tank events, offering programming at the Gulfport Public Library, and organizing the production of a Gulfport poetry anthology. Each new laureate, O’Hara adds, should to bring forth at least one new initiative. Current Laureate Rob McCabe, for instance, hosted “Say Gay,” a presentation of LGBTQ+ writing and music, at the Blueberry Patch.

The poet laureate’s term is three years.

“Just enough time to do something special,” O’Hara says.

Beloved Poet Honored

The position is open to any Gulfport resident, says O’Hara. Applicants should submit up to three poems, a short bio, and a letter of intent. Applications must be delivered in hard copy form (typed or handwritten) to 2001 53rd Street South by Feb. 5. A committee of four judges will select the new honoree through a blind review.

This year, in addition to a new poet laureate, Ink Tank will bestow the title of Honorary Poet Laureate posthumously on Stone Handy. The beloved poet, musician, and Gulfport fixture died in 2022.

Keep a song in your pocket, Gulfport. And consider submitting a few come February.