Council Approves Air Conditioner for Gulfport Casino

A new air conditioner for the Gulfport Casino is on the way – eventually.

Gulfport City Council voted at its Dec. 6 regular meeting to approve the $93,850 purchase of a new 30-ton air conditioning unit for the historic building from United Air Conditioning and Heating. City officials said the replacement was recommended because it was not worth spending any more money on parts and repairs for the existing one, which is 10 years old.

City Manager Jim O’Reilly told council this is the second such purchase he has had to make during his time on the job.

“Because of where it sits, right on the bay and the salt water and the salt air, we get about an eight-year life expectancy out of them,” he said.

O’Reilly emphasized how important air conditioning is at the Casino, and it’s not just to make the patrons more comfortable during the summer.

“It keeps the humidity out of the floor,” he said. “We have a floor that is probably worth as much as the building, structurally. So it’s very important to maintain it.”

Vice Mayor Christine Brown concurred, noting that she has the same two-inch maple floors in her 100-year-old house, but hers “don’t look as pretty as those do,” she said. “We’ve got to take care of the floors.”

According to a city staff report, the new unit is a special order. Once it is placed, the estimated build time is 27 weeks plus shipping.

Councilmembers expressed surprise at the wait time, and Public Works Director Tom Nicholls said that was the shortest period possible based on information from the three vendors that submitted bids. United Air Conditioning and Heating was the lowest bid, and there is money in the city’s budget for its purchase.

The city invested $6,000 per month in a temporary unit to keep the building operational, but then the staff worked on the old unit as another option.

“We did invest some money to get that rental unit out of there and save that money,” said Nicholls. “Fingers crossed that it lasts.”





