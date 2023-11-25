Council Approves Gulfport Tree Ordinance

If you’ve been to a Gulfport City Council meeting recently, you’ve probably learned a bit about trees. They seem to sprout up at every meeting, and for good reason. Gulfport has been a member of Tree City USA for 25 years. This program is run by the National Arbor Day foundation to provide communities with a plan to build a tree canopy in the city.

At the Nov. 21 Council meeting, trees stole the show. Early in the meeting, Justin Shea, the Cultural Facilities Events Supervisor, along with City Horticulturalist Toffer Ross, made a presentation. Together, they ushered in a new era for Gulfport, proclaiming Dec. 1 as Gulfport’s Arbor Day. National Arbor Day is typically celebrated in April. This proclamation was supported by a PSA developed by Shea, starring Ross and Mayor Sam Henderson. On Dec. 1, at 3:45 p.m. the city will host a celebration behind the Gulfport Recreation Center. This will include the planting of a green buttonwood, a tree native to Gulfport. Along with this, residents who bring an ID or water bill will receive a South Florida slash pine.

“We’re bringing the gift of trees to the community,” said Shea.

Those who receive trees will also get a brochure with information on how to care for them. The City’s Recreation department will be there to talk about the trees. Gulfport Teen Council will serve refreshments.

Onto the Gulfport Tree Ordinance

At the Sept. 5 Council meeting, councilmember April Thanos (Ward I) proposed Ordinance 2023-12. The original proposal included changes that would make it significantly more difficult for people to voluntarily remove trees from their property. When Council tabled the ordinance, Thanos worked with Ross and others to create one that would better serve Gulfport. At the Nov. 21 meeting, Council unanimously approved Ordinance 2023-12.

The new ordinance follows three basic guidelines:

Increase the amount paid to the “Tree Fund” from $100 per inch to $125. The tree fund allows the City to buy new trees to plant on City property. The inches refer to the diameter at breast height of the tree. Increase the amount for un-permitted removal from $50 to $100. Adopt a new approved tree replacement list, with specific trees approved for planting.

“This went well. Everyone wants to get to a good place,” said Mayor Henderson. “I have a background in environmental science, so I’m glad to see that we care about improving the tree canopy.”

The Gabber Newspaper ? We Go There

