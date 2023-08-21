Council Corner: April Thanos’ July Report

April Thanos’ July Report

Gulfport on the Edge

My website page (City of Gulfport>Government>Ward 1) now has links to the presentation of Gulfport on the Edge from the June 20 council meeting as well as much of the back-up materials that were furnished to council members.

The page also has a tab for projects you might think should get done, or that you would like to do. This form will help clarify the ideas and help us find volunteers to help you — and give you any help you need from the City.

Next to this tab is one for volunteers who would like to help and their areas of interest or knowledge. I would encourage you to think of projects residents can do on their own or with the assistance of a City department. We can help you clarify your ideas and find volunteers.

Examples include:

● Welcome to Gulfport information sessions. Two residents restarted these. They had permission to use Scout Hall for free. This benefits to new and existing residents.

● Block parties. There was one for Earth Day with more planned. This requires permission to close the street and fun was had by all.

● Rain Garden at the Rec Center. Residents got a grant and planted and maintained the garden. The City helped dig it a bit deeper and made sure we were planting the right things. After a year the City of Gulfport took over maintenance.

● Tangerine Greenway. Residents are cleaning up and improving this area with permission from the Park Department.

Tree Education

In July, there was a meeting of the Community and Urban Forestry Working Group. Local cities are doing Tree Canopy Inventories which, in case of storm damage, can result in money from FEMA. There are Invasive Tree Education sessions and Citizen Foresters, as well as discussion about cross-jurisdictional tree ordinances. There are grants around at the state and federal level to plant more trees.

Some cities use AmeriCorps volunteers, local residents, and students from local colleges to help with tree inventories, planting, stormwater and water clean-ups. There is a lot residents can do to make our city even more of a Tree City. This could be multiple projects!

Florida Bills

The State legislature will start their committee meetings soon to prepare for the 2024 session. Some of the bills that failed or didn’t make it to the floor for a vote will come back, as well as many new ones.

There will likely be another bill about short-term rentals, which our senator, Nick Deceglie, sponsored last year. This could be another good way to get involved by keeping track of what bills are coming up and supporting the ones you like and letting our representatives know when you don’t like something. This is the best way for representatives to know what their constituents want. You can also help keep others informed.

Business District

On July 31 at the Neighborhood Center there was a great meeting with the businesses on 49th Street. Brother John Mohammed, St. Pete City Councilmember, and Ian O’Hara, Ward 4 Gulfport City Councilmember planned the meeting. It was for businesses on both sides of the street, from 2nd Avenue North to the water. Attendance was great and it was decided they wanted to form a “business district” instead of just a business association.

There will be another meeting on Aug. 28. If you live in this area, this is another way to get involved with the community to make this area more appealing and useful to the neighborhood.

Gulfport is filled with talented, knowledgeable residents. Together we can keep our community spirit strong and accomplish a lot. Let’s see what we can do together in the coming year!