Council Corner: April Thanos’ June Report

On June 1, we kicked off Pride with a Flag Raising at the Library and a street fair and a parade. The parade was led by Dykes on Bikes and was a great event. On June 22, we took the Gulfport Trolley to St Pete and joined in their parade. Hot, but fun… Monday, June 3, was another Fusion 49th meeting. Things are progressing and it looks like both cities will approve a change from four lanes to two lanes with a center turn lane and bus turnouts. There will also be a very wide sidewalk on the St. Pete side for pedestrians and bikes.

There are still many things to talk about and I really encourage anyone with a business there to participate. Some wonderful discussions were held at SpeakOut. These programs provide an opportunity to look at things from a different perspective if you aren’t LGBTQ+ and to get reinforcement for your own experiences if you are. I congratulate OUT Arts and Culture for presenting them for the community.

There was another all day meeting for the Continuum of Care group on June 12. I learned that many homeless people actually have resources and for many reasons are still homeless. It shows that stereotypes don’t work for this group any more than for any group. This discussion was a lot about the way that homeless outreach systems may have to change or be improved so that someone on the street immediately knows if a bed is available for the homeless person they are helping — family, man, woman, injured, etc.

A lot still to be done by the October start of the Florida law which makes it illegal to sleep on public property overnight. Our new portal for permits is now up and running. I’m sure there will be a learning curve, but it is a system other small towns use, so contractors should be familiar with it. I am working with IT to get more information about the building dept, code enforcement and planning on the website.

If you have trouble finding something, let me know so we can fix it for everyone. On Saturday, June 19, there was a Juneteenth event at the Casino. This was different from previous years as they were explaining to kids and adults (separate sessions) about what Juneteenth was and what it means to the community now. That evening I went to the Gulfport Players’ play at the Hickman. It was another fabulous production.

At the council meeting on June 18 we had a presentation by the city manager on our current zones/ordinances on ADUs (accessory dwelling units or mother-in-law apartments). Then we had discussion of the issue and public comment. My view is that we should allow them on any lot (out of the flood zone especially) as long as they are within the current setbacks, height restrictions and ground coverage currently allowed if you were to build a house on the same lot. I would not require off-street parking as we have plenty of street parking outside the flood zone where they would potentially be built.

These would not necessarily be “affordable” housing as people could charge what they want for them, but it would add housing inventory. The additional inventory and the fact that they would usually be smaller than a house, would make them less affordable than some other properties. This is being done all over the country and in Pinellas County. It is not a new idea and can allow people to add income to their property, a space for aging parents, adult children or a caregiver. All the many speakers who gave public comments were in favor of it. The council decided they do not want to discuss it further and are not interested in the idea.

On the 21st there was a Suncoast League of Cities meeting in Temple Terrace. We went over some of the bills that the governor signed and some that he hadn’t signed yet. I learned that after we get the results of our vulnerability and stormwater studies at the end of the year, there is a place to get grants for adaptation plans. It’s one thing to know what needs or can be done. It’s another to actually know what that might entail and what it will cost. That’s what adaptation plans tell us.

