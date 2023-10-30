Council Corner: April Thanos’ Town Hall Meeting

April Thanos’ Town Hall Meeting

Nothing is nicer on a hot summer day than walking down shady, tree-lined streets. Especially after a hot summer like we just had, the importance of this is even greater. Trees make every street and each home look more inviting and cooler. They are good for residents, business and property values. Trees add to the character of Gulfport — one of the things attendees at Gulfport on the Edge found most important.

We are losing trees — people are building bigger homes and homes on previously empty lots (often that had trees), our laurel oaks are aging out and need to come down, plus people build pools and home additions that take out trees.

We currently have a tree canopy of 23% and Gulfport city council voted to increase it to 30%. This year we put $30,000 in the City budget for trees and that will be a start towards the 30%.

We can do more! St Pete has an Urban Forestry plan and I think we should talk about doing something similar. Dean Hay, who works for St Pete will talk to us about this program and what we as residents can do to add trees and protect the ones we have.

Thanks,

April Thanos (Ward 1)

Gulfport Scout Hall in Chase Park, 5315 28th Ave. S., Gulfport. Nov. 15. 6 p.m. 727-826-7138.

About Council/Commission Corner

The Gabber Newspaper makes space for every elected official in our coverage area to update their residents on a monthly basis. Any elected official between Pinellas Park and Tierra Verde, as well as the Pinellas Board of County Commissioners, may take advantage of this. We invite each elected official to write up to 500 words, once a month, to update their constituents. While not every elected official takes advantage of this, several do. Any elected official who wants to contribute a council or commission update can send the update to Cameron Healy at cameron@thegabber.com. Opinions expressed in any of these updates do not necessarily reflect those of The Gabber Newspaper, its advertisers, or its staff. Please submit any Council/Commission Corner at least 10 days before the anticipated publication date. For space reasons, we often have to bump these until a future issue; please consider this when including date-sensitive updates.