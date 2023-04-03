This week’s Council Corner features Ward II Councilmember Christine Brown on community.

The sense of community is so important to us, to our friends and to our neighbors here in Gulfport. Many of us seem to have a bond; we have common ways of thinking and likeminded points of view, and we enjoy activities together and volunteer alongside each other. More important, I think, is that we truly care about each other. We care with compassion, honesty and trust.

The many community activities our city hosts sustain and support our sense of that very community. These are the activities that bring us together with our families, as a family. You will likely see everyone you know during these events. They are community-minded events, safe; they prompt us to be hopeful, optimistic and positive about our world and encourage relationship building.

Gulfport Community Activities

The glow, the smiles, and the wonder on the faces of the children at the annual tree lighting in Clymer park is so heartwarming. As their picture gets snapped, every child can tell Santa their wishes. The twinkly lights, a hint of winter in the air, cookies, singing carols and Santa arriving on a fire truck? A small town at its best!

Have you been to the Halloween Haunted Trail? It is so much fun! Imaginative costumes, fun games, and yummy candy. It is easy to see how proud our children are of their costumes, in both individual and family categories. The creativity leaves me awestruck. There is even a pumpkin carving contest for city employees on display throughout the event (I won third place last year!).

We all love to show our patriotism on the Fourth of July. Starting with a fishing derby for the children, then a sandcastle building contest, and, of course, a parade. As night falls, the city ensures that this day gets capped off with a great firework show. The cheers from the crowd let us know that they appreciate the show.

Coming this Saturday

Upcoming this Saturday is the Fun in the Sun event at the Gulfport Recreation Center. The event starts with an egg roll at 10 a.m. All the children line up, waiting for the countdown, to pick up as many eggs as their basket can hold. The eggs go fast! There will be a free basket raffle, children’s activities, free food and drink (sponsored by Stetson College of Law) and music. We’ll also have a fire truck, police cars, a police boat, an ambulance, garbage trucks, and more for children to discover. Of course, our favorite bunny (Peter Cottontail) will stop by for pictures with the children.

I believe that these four events define our community. It gives us all a sense of belonging and remind us of the importance of togetherness. I would like to thank Marivel (Gutierrez) and the recreation center staff for their excellent planning and for being the driving force behind all these celebrations.

