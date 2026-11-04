Council Corner: Honoring Our Veterans, One Conversation at a Time

I grew up with the utmost respect for those who served, and not only because family members served. We were keenly aware that had World War II ended differently, we would have grown up in a very different world. Because of those who served, I grew up free. I grew up pledging allegiance to America, and to this day I fly our flag. The Statue of Liberty, a symbol so dear to me, always moves me.

Every Nov. 11, we pause to honor those who have served our country. The date goes back to 1918, when the guns fell silent at the eleventh hour of the eleventh day of the eleventh month. First called Armistice Day, it became Veterans Day in 1954. It honors all who have served, especially those still with us; Memorial Day remembers those who died in service.

When The Gabber Newspaper asked me to write about Veterans Day, I already knew what it meant to me. Then I began asking what it means to veterans and found their views more nuanced than the usual messaging suggests.

Thank You Is Where It Starts

Many of us say “thank you for your service” without thinking twice. I have, and I meant it. But in a 2021 Harris Poll for the Cohen Veterans Network, 77% of Americans said they thank veterans publicly, yet 58% of veterans said they feel uncomfortable being thanked. A USAA/YouGov survey found nearly 70% of veterans aged 18 to 29 find the phrase awkward, a higher share than older veterans. Some suggest “welcome home” instead. It isn’t that the phrase is wrong. It simply seems to work best when it opens a conversation rather than ending one.

What Veterans Want Us to Know

So what would mean the most? Veterans have told us: flying a flag, donating to a veteran service organization, buying a veteran a meal, and learning about their service in a way they are comfortable sharing. One veteran said he doesn’t want the day to be about him and suggested we talk about someone we know who served.

They also hope we understand that veterans come from all walks of life, that some never deploy or see combat but serve just as meaningfully, that not all experience PTSD and that military families serve too.

I learned that gratitude works best when we listen. Veterans are not asking us to stop caring. They are inviting us to go a little deeper. So this Veterans Day, I hope you will sit down with a veteran you know and simply talk. You might ask:

What do you wish people in our community understood about your service? Has someone honored you in a way that truly meant something? How do you feel about “thank you for your service”? What would you rather hear? What would make Veterans Day more meaningful here in Gulfport? Is there someone you served with who you would like us to remember?

To every veteran in our community: thank you, welcome home, and know that we are grateful you are our neighbors.

About Council/Commission Corner

The Gabber Newspaper makes space for every elected official in our coverage area to update residents. We allow this on a monthly basis. Any elected official between Pinellas Park and Tierra Verde may take advantage of this. Pinellas County elected officials may also submit columns.

We invite each elected official to write up to 500 words each month to update constituents. We may make exceptions for length, space permitting. While not every elected official takes advantage of this, several do. Any elected official who wants to contribute a council or commission update can send the update to Editor-in-Chief Cameron Healy at cameron@thegabber.com. Opinions expressed in any of these updates don’t necessarily reflect those of The Gabber Newspaper, advertisers, or staff. Please submit any Council/Commission Corner at least 10 days before the anticipated publication date. For space reasons, we often have to bump these until a future issue. Please consider this when including date-sensitive updates.

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