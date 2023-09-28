Council Corner: Ian O’Hara August Report

August Report: Council Corner With Ian O’Hara

Hello neighbors,

Gulfport Ward 4 August report

Attended two city council meetings, held four office hours, and had four meetings with the city manager.

I had six meetings with constituents in office, and eight out of the office.

Attended one Tiger Bay meeting, Julie Armstrong’s opening at the Catherine Hickman Theater, (an amazing art exhibit!), and the Gecko Ball.

I voted on the first reading of the budget and voted on the first reading of millage rate decrease.

We had to cancel our South 49th Street Business and Neighborhood District meeting due to Hurricane Idalia. Next meeting will be Monday, Oct. 2 at the 49th Street Neighborhood Center.

In addition, I would like to thank:

All the city employees, for working so diligently on the preparation for the storm as well as the post storm cleanup.

Our constituents, for taking the storm seriously and being mindful of the effects of Hurricane Idalia.

All the candidates for Gecko Queen, and our new Gecko Queen Robert “Bob” Daunch.

the Gulfport Merchants Chamber and the Gala leaders, Aimee Kosta, Jennifer Gallo-Lee, Melissa Helmbold, Heather DiFisio, Nancy Early, Erin East, John Haugan (amazingly wonderful ball and great theme).

the former Gecko Queens and I would like to thank Justin Shea and Kristen Ossola for their hard work.

Free smoke detectors are available for elderly and low-income households; contact: 727-893-1059

Take a look at Gulfport Community Update weekly, Fridays after 4 p.m. This is where you can find all the information about what is going on in each city department. For example: police encounters and community events.

City-wide yard sale registration started Sept. 18.

I have office hours every Friday from 2-4 p.m. at City Hall.

If you have any questions or quandaries, you can reach me at:

727-851-8310 (cell)

727-866-7355 (office), or

iohara@mygulfport.us

Sincerely your neighbor and councilman,

—Ian O’Hara

“Becoming fearless isn’t the point, that’s impossible! It’s learning how to control your fear and how to be free from it.” —Victor Hugo

About Ian O’Hara

Every month, The Gabber Newspaper makes space available to any elected official who wishes to let their constituents know how they’re working to represent them. We offer this space as a free community service. O’Hara represents Gulfport’s Ward IV, although voters citywide elect all four representatives and Gulfport’s mayor. Any elected official who wants to take advantage of this space should reach out to cathy@thegabber.com.