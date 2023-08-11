Council Corner: Ian O’Hara July Report

July Report: Council Corner With Ian O’Hara

Hello neighbors,

Gulfport Ward 4 July report

Attended one city council meeting, held four office hours, and had four meetings with the city manager.

Had eight meetings with constituents in office, and three out of the office.

Attended the meeting to establish organizing the south 49th business and neighborhood district with my St. Pete colleague, St. Pete Councilman John Muhammad.

Attended three ribbon cuttings for new businesses.

These items have been completed: a new fishing table with a visor at the pier, a new sidewalk at Clymer Park, and a pothole list.

In addition, I:

Received 133 emails, 54 from one individual, and responded to 87; I received 28 phone calls and responded to all.

Pushed for the 49th St. Beautification and Traffic Calming Program – Safe Streets Initiative.

I pushed for the south 49th Street business and neighborhoods district as well as sight plans for our Public Safety and Emergency Operation Center.

I’d like to thank Councilman John Muhammad, all the business owners that attended the past meetings. I’d like to thank the Gulfport Merchants Chamber for a great job on Beach Boulevard. I also want to thank our city administration for attending said meetings as well as St. Petersburg’s city administrators.

Don’t forget — Saturday, Aug. 26 Gecko Ball at the casino. Get your tickets!

If you have any questions or quandaries, you can reach me at:

727-851-8310 (cell)

727-866-7355 (office), or

iohara@mygulfport.us

Sincerely your neighbor and councilman,

—Ian O’Hara

Every month, The Gabber Newspaper makes space available to any elected official who wishes to let their constituents know how they’re working to represent them. We offer this space as a free community service. O’Hara represents Gulfport’s Ward IV, although voters citywide elect all four representatives and Gulfport’s mayor. Any elected official who wants to take advantage of this space should reach out to cathy@thegabber.com.