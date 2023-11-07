Council Corner: Ian O’Hara’s October Report

October Report: Council Corner With Ian O’Hara

Hello neighbors,

Gulfport Ward 4 October report

We will begin to pave 12 street segments:

Tangerine Avenue South, from 55th to 57th Streets South

28th Avenue South, from 45th Street South east to the cul-de-sac

51st Way South

50th Street South

Quincy Street South

54th Street South, from 19th Avenue South to Gulfport Boulevard

19th Avenue South, from 52nd to 58th Streets South

46th Street South, from 27th to 29th Avenues South

45th Street South, from 27th to 9th Avenues South

23rd Avenue South, from 56th to 57th Streets South

57th Street South, from Gulfport Boulevard to 26th Avenue South

Be mindful that these projects will be happening. All of this should be done by Thanksgiving weekend.

Don’t forget about Gulfport’s weekly Tuesday morning markets, First Friday ArtWalks, and Third Saturday Indie Fairs!

Free smoke detectors are available for elderly and low-income households; contact 727-893-1059.

Please keep your homes, automobiles, and bikes locked.

Take a look at Gulfport Community Update weekly, Fridays after 4 p.m. This is where you can find out all the information about what is going on in each City department. For example: police encounters and community events.

I have office hours every Friday from 2-4 p.m. at City Hall.

If you have any questions or quandaries, you can reach me at:

727-851-8310 (cell)

727-866-7355 (office), or

iohara@mygulfport.us

Sincerely, your neighbor and councilman,

—Ian O’Hara

“Becoming fearless isn’t the point, that’s impossible! It’s learning how to control your fear and how to be free from it.” —Victor Hugo

About Ian O’Hara

Every month, The Gabber Newspaper makes space available to any elected official who wishes to let their constituents know how they’re working to represent them. We offer this space as a free community service. O’Hara represents Gulfport’s Ward IV, although voters citywide elect all four representatives and Gulfport’s mayor. Any elected official who wants to take advantage of this space should reach out to cathy@thegabber.com.