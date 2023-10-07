Council Corner: Ian O’Hara September Report

Septemeber Report: Council Corner With Ian O’Hara

Hello neighbors,

Gulfport Ward 4 September report

This month, I

Attended two city council meetings, and held four office hours.

Received 333 emails, 38 from one individual, and I responded to 300. I received 62 phone calls and three voicemails.

I met with three constituents, met with the city manager four times, met with Chief of Police Robert Vincent, met with Justin Shea, met with Rachel Cataldo, I met with Tom Nichols, and I met with Dave Mathers.

We voted on the finalization of the Gulfport budget for the 2024-25 fiscal year.

I voted on the decrease of Gulfport’s millage rate.

I attended the South 49th Street Business and Neighborhood District meeting.

I attended the GeckoFest and was the Grand Marshall of the parade.

I attended three local ribbon cuttings.

I attended Julie Armstrong’s first Friday gala at the Catherine Hickman.

In addition, I would like to thank:

The City of Gulfport, Police, Fire, Sanitation, Parks, and Public Works departments, and the Trolley Looper for their hard work.

The Gulfport Merchant Chamber and S.I.K. Promotions for their organizational prowess.

Toffer Ross and the Gulfport amalgamated Gecko Marching Band and the former Gulfport Gecko Queens for their music and amusement.

The current Gecko Queen, Bob Daunch.

The city and its residents for their preparedness for Hurricane Idalia — and I’d like to thank the city and its residents for post-storm cleanup.

Regina Buscemi for the 9/11 remembrance Moment of Silence at Veterans Park, which I was unable to attend.

How Do Yard Sales Work for the City of Gulfport?

You get three free permitted yard sales a year, per address.

We have two city-wide yard sales coming up, which are free.

If you would like to be registered and put on a map, registration started Sept. 18 and will continue through the month of October.

The first city-wide yard sale is Nov. 18.

The spring city-wide yard sale is March 9, 2024.

Art in the Yard Nov. 4.

First Friday Gala event featuring the 57th Art Street Studio will be on Oct. 6. Also, keep an eye out for the Gecko Queens Cash Mob events.

Don’t forget about Gulfport’s weekly Tuesday morning markets, First Friday ArtWalks, and Third Saturday Indie Fairs!

Also, Join us for:

A Gulfport Welcome! at Scout Hall Friday, Oct. 13, 6:30 p.m.

On Saturday, Oct. 21, a great Lions Club Party at 6 p.m. as well as Gulfport Gets Lei’d Island Party at 6 p.m.

Gulfport Witch Walk and Dance Saturday, Oct. 28, 6 p.m.; walk begins at the Drunken Taco.

Free smoke detectors are available for elderly and low-income households; contact: 727-893-1059.

Please keep your homes, automobiles, and bikes locked.

Take a look at Gulfport Community Update weekly, Fridays after 4 p.m. This is where you can find out all the information about what is going on in each City department. For example: police encounters and community events.

I have office hours every Friday from 2-4 p.m. at City Hall.

If you have any questions or quandaries, you can reach me at:

727-851-8310 (cell)

727-866-7355 (office), or

iohara@mygulfport.us

Sincerely, your neighbor and councilman,

—Ian O’Hara

“Becoming fearless isn’t the point, that’s impossible! It’s learning how to control your fear and how to be free from it.” —Victor Hugo

