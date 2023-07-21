Council Corner With Ian O’Hara

Hello neighbors,

Gulfport Ward 4 June report:

I marched in the St. Pete Pride parade. I attended four meetings with the city manager, two meetings with Tom Nicholls, two council meetings, and held five office hours.

Implemented a stop sign on Tangerine Avenue and a storm drain debris list.

Received 128 emails, 35 from one individual, 10 from another, and seven from the third. I responded to 87 emails.

Met with 17 constituents during office hours and 14 out-of-office hours. I spoke with 42 constituents on the telephone.

I am currently happy with the direction our City budget is going. I want to thank all the Gulfport residents who attended the past council meetings. They have been well-attended meetings.

If you have any questions or quandaries, you can reach me at:

727-851-8310 (cell)

727-866-7355 (office), or

iohara@mygulfport.us

Sincerely your neighbor and councilman,

—Ian O’Hara

“Becoming fearless isn’t the point, that’s impossible! It’s learning how to control your fear and how to be free from it.” —Victor Hugo.

