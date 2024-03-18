Council Corner: Ian O’Hara’s February Report

Ian O’Hara Gulfport Ward IV February Report

Hello neighbors,

I…

Received 205 emails. I replied to 175.

Received 108 phone calls. I received 36 voicemails, all returned.

Had one office hour.

Met with the city manager five times.

Met with 30 constituents.

Attended two city council meetings.

Met Councilmember John Muhammed in preparation for Fusion 49th District.

Met my liaison.

I attended:

Two ribbon cuttings.

Gulfport’s Get Rescued.

First Friday Gallery Walk.

The Tampa Bay Regional Planning Council.

Two Lion’s Club breakfasts.

My first Gulfport Arts and Heritage executive meeting and was elected president for a one-year term.

Free smoke detectors are available for elderly and low-income households; contact 727-893-1059.

Please keep your homes, automobiles, and bikes locked.

Take a look at the Gulfport Community Update weekly, which comes out Fridays after 4 p.m. This is where you can find out all the information about what is going on in each City department. For example: police encounters and community events.

I have office hours every Friday from 2-4 p.m. at City Hall.

If you have any questions or quandaries, you can reach me at:

727-851-8310 (cell)

727-866-7355 (office), or

iohara@mygulfport.us

Sincerely, your neighbor and councilman,

—Ian O’Hara

“Becoming fearless isn’t the point, that’s impossible! It’s learning how to control your fear and how to be free from it.” —Victor Hugo

About Ian O’Hara

Every month, The Gabber Newspaper makes space available to any elected official who wishes to let their constituents know how they’re working to represent them. We offer this space as a free community service. O’Hara represents Gulfport’s Ward IV, although voters citywide elect all four representatives and Gulfport’s mayor. Any elected official who wants to take advantage of this space should reach out to cathy@thegabber.com.

About Council/Commission Corner

The Gabber Newspaper makes space for every elected official in our coverage area to update their residents on a monthly basis. Any elected official between Pinellas Park and Tierra Verde, as well as the Pinellas Board of County Commissioners, may take advantage of this. We invite each elected official to write up to 500 words, once a month, to update their constituents. While not every elected official takes advantage of this, several do. Any elected official who wants to contribute a council or commission update can send the update to Cameron Healy at cameron@thegabber.com. Opinions expressed in any of these updates do not necessarily reflect those of The Gabber Newspaper, its advertisers, or its staff. Please submit any Council/Commission Corner at least 10 days before the anticipated publication date. For space reasons, we often have to bump these until a future issue; please consider this when including date-sensitive updates.