Council Corner: Ian O’Hara’s May Report

Ian O’Hara Gulfport Ward IV May Report

Hello neighbors,

It’s been a privilege serving as vice mayor and an honor helping bolster the ongoing cultural affairs of Gulfport, through ongoing endeavors, both at a local city and county level.

I…

Received 238 emails. I replied to 234 .

emails. I replied to . Received 62 phone calls and replied to all of them.

Received 81 web inquiries. I responded to all.

Had three office hours.

Met with the city manager four times.

Met with 28 constituents, two within office hours, and the rest out of office .

. Attended the Tampa Bay regional planning committee summit in Clearwater. Also, in attendance at this event was Council member April Thanos (Ward I). We split up attending different breakout sessions.

Met with Council member John Muhammed twice.

Had our monthly Fusion 49 th Street District meeting. Always held on the Fir st Monday of every month, at the 49 th Street neighborhood center.

Met with the Gulfport Heritage and Art Museum, we had our last board meeting.

Attended Fir st Friday Art Walk, Catherine Hickman Theater, DVR Gallery, and Brenda McMahon Gallery exhibits.

Attended the public hearing meeting for St. Petersburg about Fusion 49 th Street.

Introduced the participants at the flag-raising event for the LGBTQA+ community.

Take a look at the Gulfport Community Update weekly, which comes out Fridays after 4 p.m. This is where you can find out all the information about what is going on in each City department. For example: police encounters and community events.

I have office hours every Friday from 2-4 p.m. at City Hall.

If you have any questions or quandaries, you can reach me at:

727-851-8310 (cell)

727-866-7355 (office), or

iohara@mygulfport.us

Sincerely, your neighbor and councilman,

—Ian O’Hara

“Becoming fearless isn’t the point, that’s impossible! It’s learning how to control your fear and how to be free from it.” —Victor Hugo

About Ian O’Hara

Every month, The Gabber Newspaper makes space available to any elected official who wishes to let their constituents know how they’re working to represent them. We offer this space as a free community service. O’Hara represents Gulfport’s Ward IV, although voters citywide elect all four representatives and Gulfport’s mayor. Any elected official who wants to take advantage of this space should reach out to cathy@thegabber.com.

