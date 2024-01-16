Council Corner: Ian O’Hara’s November/December Report

Ian O’Hara Gulfport Ward IV November/December Report

Hello neighbors,

In November, I…

Received 99 emails in November, 28 from one individual (month of December, only one from the same individual).

Received 38 phone calls, replied to all. I received 27 voicemails.

Met with three constituents, had only two office hours. I attended four meetings with the city manager, and attended two council meetings.

I attended:

The 49th Street Visioning meeting with Councilmember John Muhammad.

The art opening at DRV Fine Gallery.

Catherine Hickman for Carol Lore’s art exhibit

The Brenda McMahon Gallery exhibit

The opening of Artists of Elements.

The Art Jones studio tour.

The Veterans Day parade.

Denise’s last Art in the Yard with thanks to Eagle Finnegan, Noreen Smith, and Cheryl Schwartz.

In December, I…

Attended two city council meetings, and held two office hours.

Received 70 emails. I received 64 phone calls; I responded to all. I received 47 voicemails.

Met with the city manager four times.

Attended the Tampa Bay Regional Planning Council’s final meeting of 2023.

Attended the first annual Arbor Day Mayor Sam Henderson tree giveaway.

Led the 38th Annual Boca Ciega Lighted Yacht Club Holiday Boat Parade with Special Operations Sergeant Rob Burkhart at the helm.

Attended the City of Gulfport holiday tree lighting.

Attended the City of Gulfport Police Department holiday safety parade.

Attended the Lion’s Club pancake breakfast.

Gulfport’s December

The paving of the roads in Gulfport started in December. The City has also fixed several alleyways.

Congratulations to Tom Nicholls on Gulfportian of the Year! He is the City Public Works director, and he has been involved in every major improvement in Gulfport since his start.

Wishing everyone a happy New Year!

Other Information

Don’t forget about Gulfport’s weekly Tuesday morning markets, First Friday ArtWalks, and Third Saturday Indie Fairs!

Free smoke detectors are available for elderly and low-income households; contact 727-893-1059.

Please keep your homes, automobiles, and bikes locked.

Take a look at the Gulfport Community Update weekly, which comes out Fridays after 4 p.m. This is where you can find out all the information about what is going on in each City department. For example: police encounters and community events.

I have office hours every Friday from 2-4 p.m. at City Hall.

If you have any questions or quandaries, you can reach me at:

727-851-8310 (cell)

727-866-7355 (office), or

iohara@mygulfport.us

Sincerely, your neighbor and councilman,

—Ian O’Hara

“Becoming fearless isn’t the point, that’s impossible! It’s learning how to control your fear and how to be free from it.” —Victor Hugo

About Ian O’Hara

Every month, The Gabber Newspaper makes space available to any elected official who wishes to let their constituents know how they’re working to represent them. We offer this space as a free community service. O’Hara represents Gulfport’s Ward IV, although voters citywide elect all four representatives and Gulfport’s mayor. Any elected official who wants to take advantage of this space should reach out to cathy@thegabber.com.

