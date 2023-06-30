Council Corner: South Pasadena’s Mayor Report for June

My City: I’m Part of It, I’m Proud of It

Dear Friends and Neighbors,

Like and Follow the City’s Facebook page at facebook.com/CityofSouthPasadenaFL. You can find updates on the new Fire Station 20, the dolphin statue, the mural project, and more there. Please let your neighbors know.

City Hall close on Tuesday, July 4 in observance of Independence Day.

Dolphin Statue Design Selection

Design options for South Pasadena’s 6-foot dolphin statue have been posted to our Facebook page. Two artists have submitted mural-like designs for our dolphin statue at City Hall. And you, our citizens, can vote for the artistic design of your choice. Whichever design receives the majority of the votes will be the design to represent South Pasadena as part of the Dolphin Trail. Better hurry — voting ends Monday, July 3.

Pasadena Avenue Murals

The City held two meetings (June 12 and 20) to provide information and receive feedback from the public on what you would like to see in the community. If you did not attend either of the meetings, you can find the online survey at form.jotform.com/220605031531136.

Potential business participants are being vetted, and Leverock’s and Florida Orange Groves Winery have tentatively agreed to participate in the project. The artist selection process will occur throughout the summer, with the painting of the first round of murals expected to occur in September and October.

Fire Department Activities

The Public Safety Department received several complaints regarding the pedestrian crosswalk signal at Pasadena Avenue South and Majestic Way. Local businesses noticed that some walkers were only making it approximately 75% across Pasadena Avenue South before the traffic signal would turn green for automobile traffic. With help from Public Works Director Shawn Shimko, 15 seconds were added to the crosswalk timer. Local businesses in the area report this was a huge success and has solved the issue.

New Fire Station 20 Update

Work continues rapidly at 1477 Pasadena Ave. S., our new Fire Station 20 site. Biltmore Constructions Senior Superintendent reports that while minor adjustments to the daily schedule have been necessary, we remain on schedule for final project completion in May 2024.

New Businesses

Green Dragon, 1271 Pasadena Ave. S.

Rejuvenate with Joy, 728 Pasadena Ave. S.

WN Body Sculpting, 933 Oleander Way S.

Moonstone Myo + Medicupping, 933 Oleander Way S.

Sincerely,

Mayor Arthur Penny