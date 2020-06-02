Council to Discuss Filling of Board Vacancies 

During this week’s meeting Tuesday, June 2, at 6 p.m. Gulfport City Council will discuss the filling of several board vacancies.

Currently there are vacancies on the following boards requiring appointment consideration by council:



1 General Employees Pension Board – 3 year term

1 Firefighters Pension Board – 4 year term

1 (Alternate) Planning and Zoning Board/Local Planning Agency – 2 year term

According to the city council agenda memorandum written by City Manager Jim O’Reilly, and posted online Friday, May 29, “Appointments to the City’s boards and committees occur throughout the year based upon the terms and expiration dates (or as self-effected vacancies occur) as provided in the Code or Ordinances or Resolutions establishing each City Council appointed board or committee.”

Council has received six applications: four for Planning and Zoning, two for Board of Adjustment and two for the General Employees Pension Board. However, the city has not received any applications for the Firefighters Pension Board.

Staff is looking to schedule official appointments for the Tuesday, June 16 city council meeting.

If more applications are filed to the City Clerk before the June 2 council meeting, those applications will be forwarded to council.

According to City Clerk Lesley Demuth, “It would then be up to council how they will proceed.”

Applications to serve on city boards and committees can be found on the City of Gulfport’s website under the department of the City Clerk / Record Custodian’s Resource section. Applications are accepted throughout the year and are kept on file for one year.

Current Applicants:

John McEwen – General Employees Pension Board

Summary: “Retired Military Coast Guard, 35-years contracting, logistics budgeting, supply chain management. Five years as a logistics manager with a private security firm and five years as a senior accountant as a civil servant with the Coast Guard.”

Barbara Kelly – General Employees Pension Board

Summary: “I am very familiar with pensions. I collect a small pension and I know ERISA and Vesting rules. I worked for 10 years at the Prudential Asset Management Co. (Pension Div.)”

Josefa (Jo) Gonzalez-Hastings – Planning and Zoning Board

Summary: “I am a resident and business owner in Gulfport for the last 23 years and I would like to get more involved and help the city any way I can.”

Kimberly Mikaliunas – Planning and Zoning Board

Summary: “I see the importance of Zoning and Planning for Gulfport to maintain its charm while growing and modernizing. My past experience working with zoning and historical groups in construction will help my work on the board.”

Karen Love – Planning and Zoning Board & Board of Adjustment

Summary: “My entire career was in the real estate business. I do not own any real estate other than my primary home in Florida.”

William Oetting – Planning and Zoning Board & Board of Adjustment

Summary: “I’ve been an avid home remodeler for 40 years and recently had a custom home built in Gulfport. This experience helped me gain a basic understanding of the planning, zoning and permitting processes. It works well and I’ll do my best to help city council improve it.”

Current Board Members:

Planning and Zoning Board / Local Planning Agency

Board Member: Jeri Reed, Chairperson

Board Member: Robert Craig

Board Member: Jennifer Cowan

Board Member: Suzanne Szul

Board Member: Dianne Griffith

Board of Adjustment

Board Member: William Seawall, Chairperson

Board Member: Mike Fagan

Board Member: Lisa Julian

Board Member: Kelly Wright

Board Member: Joe Szemer

Alternate Board Member: Richard Glueck