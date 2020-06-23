County Mask Ordinance to Take Effect

On Tuesday, June 23, Pinellas County Commissioners voted to require face coverings inside any public establishment in Pinellas County, effective 5 p.m. Wednesday, June 24.

After a special council meeting that awaited the results of the county’s decision, Gulfport will hand out masks starting tomorrow at two locations: a walk up station at the Gulfport Casino, 5500 Shore Blvd S. from 1 to 8 p.m. daily, and the 49th St. Neighborhood Center at 1617 49th St South, times to be determined.

Per the county, all patrons must be seated to be served at restaurants and bars. For people under 18, face coverings will be left to the discretion of the adult in charge.

The ordinance does not apply to groups of less than 10 people who are maintaining at least six-feet distance from other patrons. Face shields are also considered appropriate and will be included in the ordinance.

Look for the Gabber‘s full coverage of the June 23 Gulfport Special Council meeting and the mask ordinances on Wednesday, June 24.