County Sets 2022 Millage Rates, Budget

On Tuesday, September 21, the Pinellas County Board of County Commissioners made their final approval of the budget and millage rates for 2022.

According to the county, the $2.9 billion budget includes funds for “infrastructure investments, affordable housing, behavioral health, and Sheriff’s Office enhancements. It also stabilizes the Transportation Trust Fund, which pays for important transportation maintenance and operations.”

The new budget also includes the “first voluntary general fund millage rate decrease since 2007, which will save the average Pinellas County residential homeowner $25.44,” according to a county press release. The millage rate was also reduced in the Health Department Fund and eight of the county’s 12 unincorporated fire districts.

Pinellas County has lowest per capita debt among large Florida counties, according to the release. Find more at Pinellascounty.org/budget.

