St. Pete Couple Plans a Permaculture Paradise

When Tress Marcinek walks out her back door in five years, she knows exactly what she wants to see: a thriving patch of paradise. Fruit-bearing trees and plants to supply her table. Some boulders and pavers where she and her wife, Erin Nelson, can perch or wander. Sweet, sunny corners where their dog, Jasper, can doze.

“I want it to feel magical, like reading a storybook,” she says. “I want to be able to forget we’re right in the middle of a city.”

It’s going take an awful lot of shoveling to get there. But that’s OK – it’s a future worth building toward. One scoop at a time.

Enchanted Food Forest

The idea started at Tampa’s Florida’s Largest Home Show last fall. Tress and Erin had come in search of inspiration for renovations to their new home, a midcentury ranch-style house perched along the edge of Bear Creek in a quiet St. Pete neighborhood. Marcinek was eager to get to work on home projects. She had recently been diagnosed with Graves’ disease, was no longer working, and had, she puts it, “a lot of free time and energy.”

But instead of interviewing all those plumbers and roofers, she laughs, “we mainly talked to the plant guy.” They were intrigued by a discussion they’d had with representatives of Largo-based Terra Nova Landscapes and Design on the idea of permaculture. This sustainability oriented approach to agriculture borrows its philosophy from natural ecosystems. Instead of landscapes that function like food factories, whereby seeds, fertilizers, and pesticides go in, anddesired crops come out, year after year, permaculturalists aspire to landscapes that work more like a forest. They plant crops that grow symbiotically together, try to reduce or repurpose waste, and build in spaces for wildlife habitat and forage.

In their former home of Portland, Oregon, the couple had known a few gardeners who had ventured into permaculture.

“We figured, why not grow some of our own food?” says Marcinek. “If how we farm starts to change on a bigger scale, maybe less people would go hungry.”

Mulch Ado

After a home consultation with Terra Nova, they began the first and, arguably, toughest task: getting rid of all that grass.

According to a 2015 NASA study, turfgrass covers approximately 63,000 square miles of the continental United States, giving it one of the largest footprints of any irrigated “crop” in our country. A healthy, manicured lawn has become synonymous with home care and a high standard of living. But the costs of irrigating, fertilizing, and applying pesticides to all those lawns are becoming clearer as communities reckon with droughts, polluted run-off, and the collapse of pollinator populations. That’s one of the reasons Marcinek and Nelson didn’t mind losing the grass in their back lot.

“The goal is to unlawn the whole yard,” they explained. They opted against tilling the turf, which can disrupt soil structure and increase erosion. Instead, they covered the entire lawn in thick layers of cardboard liberated from local recycling centers and mulch ordered from ChipDrop (an app that pairs gardeners wanting mulch with arborists wanting to get rid of woodchips).

They also added a few raised using hugelkulture – the practice of burying old logs and other yard debris in soil to retain moisture and create slow-release composted nutrition. They placed their City-of-St. Pete-provided composter next to their shed. Next will come barrels to catch rainwater for irrigation.

It’s been hard work, but very rewarding, says Marcinek.

“We’ve both been sleeping really good,” she grins.

Growing Enthusiasm

As I tour this landscape in progress with the couple, their enthusiasm becomes infectious. In one corner of the yard, we stop to inspect a bucket of chocolate-colored biochar. As Marinek enthusiastically explains the process by which this specially charred wood can be activated with microorganisms to create extra-fertile soil, Jasper trots by. After a few good rolls in the grass, he hikes up a leg and “inoculates” a nearby log that will serve as a mushroom garden. (“He’s truly the grease that keeps this whole operation working,” Marcinek will later quip.)

Then there’s the list of plantings they hope to incorporate. Marcinek rattles off a list: “Sugar apple, plantains, bananas, Jamaican cherries, mulberries, blueberries, chia…”

“Toilet paper plant!” interjects Nelson, showing off the plant’s fuzzy-soft leaves. She grins. “There could be another pandemic.”

To this bounty, add plenty of garlic for seasoning food and preventing pests, legumes for fixing nitrogen, prickly pear, sweet potatoes, a few favorite herbs for cooking…

This is starting to sound like paradise.

Support Networks

When I ask what the most difficult part of the undertaking has been so far, the couple is circumspect. Surprisingly, it’s not the hard physical labor, which they say they both kind of enjoy. Nelson thinks it might be feeling a bit overwhelmed at the scope of the project. Marcinek avows that it’s her own insecurities. What if their project fails?

Yet, if anything, so far, the effort has drawn a lot of interest and support from the community.

“People are definitely curious,” says Marcinek. “When we tell them what we’re trying to do, they light up a little bit.”

Peeker, a neighbor, has been willing to share what she’s learned from her own permacultural experiments in her yard. As we’re talking, a second neighbor, Jeff, stops by with his dog and offers to lend some gardening tools. And the couple has drawn inspiration from other local efforts such as the Gulfport Food Forest, which is also built on permaculture principles.

Like the symbiotic relationships that permaculture seeks to nourish, the project is already sprouting new ideas in the community and helping the family set their roots in their new home.

And with any luck, it won’t end there.

“I want to leave this place beautiful for the next folks who live in this house,” says Marcinek.