COVID-19 Testing at Mahaffey to Move

On September 29, Pinellas County announced that, in preparation for the rescheduled Grand Prix, the COVID-19 community testing site at the Mahaffey Theater in St. Petersburg would be closing Friday, October 2 in response to preparations for the Grand Prix. The event is scheduled for October 23 to 25 in downtown St. Petersburg.

The county said it was working with partner agencies to move testing operations to a new location, which has yet to be announced. The state-run antibody testing at the Mahaffey will cease completely.

“We want to thank everyone who helped set-up, run and maintain the testing site at Mahaffey Theater,” said Cathie Perkins, Pinellas County Emergency Management Director, in the county’s press release. “Multiple agencies, governments and health care personnel put in countless hours to meet testing needs of our community.”

According to the county, since opening July 8, 26,858 COVID-19 tests have been conducted at the site, and more than 3,500 antibody tests were administered since that testing became available on August 18.

Pinellas County, Florida Department of Emergency Management, Department of Health Pinellas, the City of St. Petersburg, Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office, and Duke Energy Center for the Arts Mahaffey Theater partnered to set up and run the site.

Apart from the Mahaffey, the county offers other testing locations, many at no cost to patients. Find them here.

Click here for more about the county’s response to COVID-19.