COVID-19 Vaccinations Open to Ages 40 and Up

As of Monday, March 29, Florida residents age 40 and older can now make COVID-19 vaccination appointments.

Previously, the vaccine was only available to individuals 55 and older, but as more Americans get vaccinated and supplies come into the state, Florida officials have extended eligibility.

People under 40 are also eligible for the vaccine if they are healthcare personnel with direct patient contact, school employees or deemed medically vulnerable by a physician.

Governor Ron DeSantis announced last week that the state would open vaccinations to all eligible age groups starting Monday, April 5. Federal guidelines for the Pfizer vaccine mean that those 16 and up can get the shot; Moderna and other vaccines have been approved for people ages 18 and up.

Where to go

Make an appointment at patientportalfl.com

Pinellas County residents can now book at CDR Maguire Patient Portal.

The Patient Portal’s 24 hour call center number is 844-770-8548

Masks, Florida identification and social distancing are still required at all vaccination sites.