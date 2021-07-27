COVID Small Business Relief for St. Pete

The City of St. Petersburg announced a small business grant package totaling $2,536,000 in funds for business owners struggling at the hand of the COVID-19 crisis.

Dubbed the St. Pete Small Business Resilience + Retention Incentive Package, this program is funded by the City’s Fighting Chance Funds and a portion of CARES Act Funding received by Pinellas County.

“In response to the drastic change in the business environment stemming from the pandemic, the City of St. Petersburg has developed a new non-profit and small business incentive package in support of the sustained success of St. Pete’s health, local economy and cultural landscape,” the city announced in a recent press release.

Organizations can apply for a grant from $2,500 to $20,000 and must choose one of the four available programs.

Applications for the grants are open until the funds are exhausted, the city confirmed.

The Options

Business Support Organizations Program, launches August 4, 8 a.m. Provides a one time grant to organizations that provided support to businesses affected by the Coronavirus.

Non-Profit Event Host Organizations Program, launches August 4, 8 a.m. Varying monetary support for large-scale, signature arts and cultural events that were postponed, down-sized or canceled amid COVID-19 restrictions.

Small Business Retention and Restoration Microfund Program, launches August 4, 8 a.m. A single $10,000 grant to reimburse general pandemic-related business expenses.

Arts and Culture Business and Performance Program, launches September 1. Support for independent galleries and art spaces in the St. Petersburg community.

Find more information and application forms here.

Like this: Like Loading...