Craft Kafe Location Coming to Skyway Marina District

Fans of gluten-free deliciousness, rejoice! Craft Kafe, the popular bakery, breakfast and lunch spot, is building a fourth location in St. Petersburg’s Skyway Marina District.

A mecca for the gluten-averse (and for anyone who likes good coffee, pastries, pizzas, and sandwiches), Craft Kafe debuted in West St. Pete in 2014 and opened a downtown branch four years later. In August of 2022, the restaurant expanded to downtown Tampa. At the time, owner Teddy Skiadiotis told The Gabber that he was hoping to expand into South St. Pete, too.

Well, it looks like that day has come. Construction on the new Craft Kafe is underway on a corner space in the Marina Village shopping plaza at 4725 34th St. S. between Beef O’Brady’s and The Dollar Store. For residents of the Skyway Marina District, it should offer an inviting local alternative to the stylish but very busy new Starbucks at 34th St. & 46th Ave. S. and the plethora of chain restaurants nearby.

Sophia Buschman, who works in the original location at 6653 Central Ave., confirmed that the new branch was happening. She knows that Craft Kafe fans in South St. Pete are already excited about it.

“‘Are you kidding me’?” a friend told her when she heard the news. “I’ve been waiting for this forever!”

Skiadiotis’ family is well-known in the Tampa Bay restaurant world. Dia Vartsakis runs Gulfport’s Neptune Grill, part of the family’s eateries. He was out of town when we spoke with Buschman, so the planned opening date for the new restaurant cannot be confirmed.