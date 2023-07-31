Create Your Own Sushi at Rollbotto

Sushi is one of my go-to lunches. It’s easy, it’s tasty, and it’s stocked with vitamins and healthy fats. This centuries-old Japanese staple first made its way to the States after the world wars. We throw credit to Los Angeles, where the first American sushi restaurant debuted in the early ’70s. Sushi menus are often intricate, with detailed ingredients specific for each roll. But at Rollbotto Sushi in downtown St. Pete, you can create your own sushi rolls, made to order.

Endless Combinations

American sushi is known for non-traditional ingredients instead of traditional Japanese presentation. And nothing is traditional about Rollbotto. They offer pre-designed rolls for those who don’t want to think but simply want to eat. Try the Bot Kahuna roll ($7.25) with tempura shrimp, pineapple, cucumber and toasted coconut. One of the most ubiquitous American sushi rolls is the California roll — an inverted “makizushi” roll — with cucumber, crab meat (or imitation crab meat), and avocado, with white rice. Rollbotto jazzes up this classic with sesame seeds for extra crunch.

If raw fish is your jam, I recommend the Yellow Submarine roll (tuna, yellowtail, cucumber, green onions, tempura chips, Sriracha chili sauce, chili oil, and sesame seeds; $7.99). Veg-heads, fear not: Rollbotto has rolls for you too. The Tokyo Tuber (sweet potato fries, avocado, carrots, sesame seeds, and creamy mayo; $4.99) was one of the first rolls I ever ate at Rollbotto and remains one of my faves.

Create-Your-Own Sushi

Rollbotto is awesome because you can design your own 10-piece sushi rolls with a myriad of customizations. My wife designed her personal spinoff of the Volcano roll with krabstick and avocado, piled high with spicy lava mix (a baked seafood fusion with spicy mayo and teriyaki sauce). Add smelt roe to any roll ($1 extra) and really make your sushi pop. I’m self-admittedly high maintenance when it comes to sushi because seaweed makes me gag (something about a high school dare to eat sheets of it by itself). Thankfully, soy paper is a common substitute for nori and for a $1 upcharge (per roll). I created a couple of simple veggie rolls in soy paper ($9 after extra items) with sweet tofu, avocado, toasted coconut, and other yummies. My rolls were fresh, flavorful, and made exactly as ordered.

In addition to sushi, Rollbotto also has a small selection of sides items (spring rolls, salads, edamame, or miso soup). We sprang for the spring rolls ($3.29) but I’d skip those next time. If you find yourself with room for dessert, try the mochi ice cream ($1.39 each or three for $3.89). It’s available in strawberry, vanilla, mango, or green tea. But honestly, after the sushi, there’s little room for anything else.

The next time you crave sushi (and it’s not Publix $5 sushi Wednesday) and want a easy fix, create your own rolls at Rollbotto.

Rollbotto Sushi, 221 First Street N., St. Petersburg. Mon.-Thurs., 11 a.m.- 10 p.m.; Fri.-Sat., 11 a.m.- 12 a.m., Sun 12 p.m.- 9 p.m. rollbottosushi.com; 727-487-2681.