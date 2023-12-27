Creative Clay Public Relations Manager Resigns After 15 Years

Creative Clay Public Relations Manager Kerry Kriseman resigned Dec. 15. She expressed a mix of regret, appreciation, and excitement over the resignation.

Kriseman worked with Creative Clay for the last 15 years.

“I’ve been honored to work for the best Pinellas County nonprofit that truly works daily to create equality through art,” Kriseman said.

Creative Clay

She hopes her words and work helped the talented Creative Clay member artists.

“I encourage anyone who has not yet had a chance to visit their Good Folk Gallery to check out one of the largest collections of original folk art in the Tampa Bay Area,” Kriseman said. “Check out their events, like the Friday Art Market and ArtWalk exhibit openings to see the mission in action.”

Future Plans

She stated she plans to stay engaged with the arts community through storytelling and teaching.

“I’ve enjoyed teaching memoir to local writers, and I look forward to engaging a new audience of learners in the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at Eckerd College next year with my class, What’s Your Story?” said Kriseman.

Writing Courses

After writing Accidental First Lady in 2021, she realized many aspiring writers aren’t sure where to start when writing their stories. For the future, Kriseman will guide writers to write their best memoirs.

Along with an OLLI course, Kriseman has an online course called Memoir Magic: Writing, Publishing, and Promoting Your Life Story. This is a four-part online writing course that discusses the writing process, publications for them, and how to market.

Find more information on her writing courses on her website.

