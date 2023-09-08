Creative Pinellas Announces Artists for South Pasadena Murals

Creative Pinellas announced the three selected artists to participate in their South Pasadena mural project. The selected artists are Ashley Cassens, Illsol Studio, and Brian McAllister.

Cassens’ mural will grace the wall at Florida Orange Groves Winery (1500 Pasadena Ave. S.). McAllister will be at Pasadena Liquor and Fine Wines (1100 Pasadena Ave. S.). And artists from Illsol Studio will work on a mural at Leverocks (840 Pasadena Ave. S.).

“It was exciting to see the response from the artist community,” said Mayor Arthur Penny. “There are some very creative individuals in our area and to have so many participate in our call for artists was really inspiring. I can’t wait to see what the chosen artists come up with for their walls.”

The City of South Pasadena and Creative Pinellas partnered to bring three vibrant and impactful murals to the community.

This first round of artists will work on their murals at the designated locations from now until November.

“It was important to us that the artists chosen for each site understand and embrace the unique character of their mural location and of the city itself,” said City Administrator Carley Lewis. “There was a lot of talent to choose from and I think the community is going to be pleased with the selections that were made.”

In late November, a second call for artists will take place. The project will add three to five more murals.

All interested artists in Pinellas County can apply and find more information online, including budgets and guidelines.