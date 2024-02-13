Creative Pinellas Calls for Artists for ARTWorks Signal Box Project

Pinellas County partnered with Creative Pinellas for a new ARTWorks Signal Box Project. This project intends to transform gray traffic signal control boxes into beautiful works of art.

Creative Pinellas said “the purpose of traffic signal cabinet art is to deter graffiti vandalism on transportation infrastructure.”

“We are excited about this partnership with Pinellas County, which allows artists to contribute to the beautification of our already impressive Arts Coast,” said Creative Pinellas CEO Margaret Murray. “This is a wonderful example of canvases waiting for an artist’s creative spark — and another way that these partnerships help bring the arts directly to our community.”

2024 ARTWorks Signal Box Project

The 2024 ARTWorks Signal Box Project is open to all artists including graphic designers, illustrators, and photographers. Interested artists must have a current Pinellas County residency. Additionally, they must submit a short biography, resume, four images of previous work, and a brief description of an idea for the signal box project. Artists have until Feb. 28 to submit their work. For more information on applications, visit creativepinellas.org.

A panel of county representatives, a mural artist, and an art curator will review applications. By Mar. 19, Creative Pinellas will contact the selected artists with information for measurements and photos of their assigned location.

Arts All Around!

The Gabber Newspaper covers live theater and art across South Pinellas and, when we find something worth the drive, in the Tampa Bay and Sarasota areas.

There are eight locations throughout Pinellas County receiving artful glow-ups in the coming months. Locations include:

102nd Avenue North + Antilles Drive in St. Petersburg

Keene Road and Lakeview Road in Clearwater

Omaha Street and Nebraska Avenue in Palm Harbor

Gulfport Boulevard and 58th Street South in Gulfport

Starkey Road and Flame Vine Avenue in Seminole

150th Avenue and 58th Street in Clearwater

Greenbriar Boulevard/Hercules Avenue and Virginia Avenue in Clearwater

Mehlenbacher Road and Indian Rocks Road in Belleair

“The Graffiti Abatement Art Program continues to grow with the completion of eight murals and nine wrapped signal cabinets,” said Tom Washburn, transportation division director, Pinellas County public works. “Our partnership with Creative Pinellas will expand this year with eight additional traffic signal cabinets. This will provide an opportunity for our local artists to showcase their art while also deterring vandalism on our transportation infrastructure.”

Want More Business News?

For more business news, subscribe to The Weekly and The Beach Barnacle, our two weekly newsletters. Make thegabber.com your homepage to stay up-to-date on all the news happening in Gulfport, South Pinellas, and the Beaches.