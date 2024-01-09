Creative Pinellas Introduces Margaret Murray as New CEO

Creative Pinellas welcomes Margaret Murray into the nonprofit’s chief executive officer position. The Florida native is an active advocate for the arts in Pinellas County.

Board President David Warner credits Murray’s “unique combination of arts leadership, local connections, and far-reaching vision” for why the committee selected her.

Margaret Murray, New CEO

According to Creative Pinellas, Murray began her career in the arts in the music industry. Over time, she expanded her opportunities by taking on leadership roles in other artistic fields.

She had leadership roles with organizations such as the Museum of Fine Arts, freeFall Theatre, the Morean Arts Center, and the Tampa International Gay & Lesbian Film Festival. Murray recently worked with Creative Pinellas in steering CURRENT, the Arts Coast Cultural Plan. This is the first comprehensive study in 18 years of the cultural landscape in Pinellas County.

Arts All Around!

“I am beyond thrilled to continue the work that the Creative Pinellas team has done to elevate the artistic and cultural communities of Pinellas County,” said Murray. “My work has always been centered firmly in the belief that arts experiences – from murals to operas and beyond – should be easily and freely accessible to all.”

New Selection Due to Retirement

Barbara St. Clair retired as CEO on Dec. 20. She played instrumental role in making Creative Pinellas what it is today.

“I have been honored to be the leader of Creative Pinellas for the last eight years,” said St. Clair. “Taking the organization from where it was to the high impact, change-making organization it is now was an amazing journey.”

St. Clair expressed excitement that Murray stepped into her previous role with Creative Pinellas. She said Murray comes with great skills and history for a leadership role.

