‘Crimson Sails’: World Premiere in Gulfport

The Gulfport Community Players treated the opening night audience to a journey with the world premiere musical, Crimson Sails, at the Catherine Hickman Theater on Mar. 23. Local playwright Richard J. Burdin’s new musical, directed by Olga Kruse and scored by Mara Martin, tells a fantastical tale of young lovers from two faraway lands. And this all-volunteer theater company put their hearts into delivering a fun night at the theater.

The show begins with the birth of a young prince to an over-demanding queen, and the birth of a young girl whose mother dies in childbirth on an island far from the prince’s land. And who’s now-widowed father, a sailor, must raise her alone. When the prince reaches 18, the queen starts to demand grandchildren. But with the help of his father, the king, the prince manages to escape the kingdom on a ship before his mother can, as the king says, “Clips his wings.”

After adventures that involve sailing away from cannibals and being captured by pirates, the young prince comes upon the island where the girl, now 18 herself, lives. The daughter Ariana longs to be treated like a woman. She asks her father for the chest of her mother’s clothes. When her father agrees, she dances a gleeful ballet. She then comes upon a fortuneteller who prophesies that she will fall in love with a prince on a ship with crimson sails – just like a toy sailboat her father made for her.

Production Standouts

Notable performers in this production include Ron Goldstein (King and Pirate), Tammy Lukas (Queen), Shaheen Mamawala (Magda), and Stan Gurvitz (Girad). All had funny moments. Christian McCormick as the Prince and Victoria Grace Zisi as Ariana do a fine job as budding lovers.

Victoria Grace Zisi’s choreography created an enjoyable solo ballet sequence and a cleaver group dance in a bar scene as the dancers sang a sea shanty. Eileen Navarro designed eye-catching, colorful costumes, adding to the quality of the production. The minimalist set includes only the bow of a ship jutting from the wings on stage right. A projector brings other various locations alive on a screen upstage.

Minor Confusions

Though generally enjoyable, the plot Crimson Sails plot does have a few confusing moments. The villagers shun the widowed father because he let another sailor drown at sea. The father blamed this sailor for not helping his wife, who died in childbirth. Yet, in the previous scene, where the father is told his wife died in childbirth, there is never a mention of this sailor. Another confusing moment comes near the end of act one. A band of pirates come upon the prince’s ship, seeming to take over the ship and take the prince and his crew on their adventures. The pirates disappear in act two without a mention.

Despite minor confusions in this original production, The Gulfport Community Players gave their all to Crimson Sails. And the opening-night audience seemed to enjoy the adventure.

See the Show

Catherine Hickman Theater, 5501 27th Ave. S., Gulfport. Through Apr. 2: Thurs.-Sat., 8 p.m.; Sat.-Sun., 2 p.m. $21.50, advance; $25, door. No phone sales. gulfportcommunityplayers.org

Publisher’s Note: This play, and the playbill, contains language considered offensive by Romani people. We have altered the words in our review.