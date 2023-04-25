On April 23, a 10-year-old girl and her father drowned in rip currents at Pass-a-Grille Beach

The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office said Michael Stephens, 42, went to the beach with his daughters, Isabella Stephens (10), Trinity Stephens (13), and Brittany Stephens (20); and his eldest daughter’s boyfriend, Jessie Johnson.

Four of the family members (Jessie, Brittany, Michael, and Isabella) were in the Gulf of Mexico water when they experienced a strong outgoing rip currents.

Johnson helped Brittany out of the water, but Michael and Isabella “were too far from shore,” and the rip currents became too strong, according to a statement from PCSO.

PCSO responded to the popular south Pinellas beach at 6:43 p.m. along St. Pete Fire Rescue and the U.S. Coast Guard.

An aerial search unit spotted Michael and Isabella Stephens approximately a one-half mile off the Gulf coast at 7:57 p.m.

The search team transported the two to a local hospital. The hospital pronounced them dead shortly after arriving.

