Daddies Donuts Serves Sweet with a Side of Retro

One of my yummiest childhood memories was when my dad would take my brother and me to the local donut shop every Sunday after church. Dad’s rules were simple: Be good and you’ll get rewarded with sugar. Each week, I’d sample a different homemade donut and wash it all down with a kid-size carton of cold milk. For me, donuts are sweet little flavor bombs full of nostalgia. So, for Father’s Day this year, I decided to recreate my childhood memories at Daddies Donuts & Delites in downtown St. Petersburg.

Daddies Donuts is the brainchild of four best friends and opened shortly after the COVID-19 pandemic. While the world was on lockdown, John Miller and his buddies sat around a dinner table each week discussing their business plans to launch a retro donut eatery in the heart of St. Pete. Miller is the baker of the group and helped bring the sweet tooth sanctuary to life, complete with glitzy pink wall paper and dangly donut decor hanging from the ceiling.

Made-To-Order Donuts

I stood in awe of the 20 assorted donut combinations on the menu board. The staff told me they can add or subtract whatever toppings make me happy. Jars of signature toppings like peanuts, chocolate chips, Oreos and other goodies sat behind the counter, adding to the old-school, candy store vibe. With flavors like maple bacon and chocolate covered strawberry, it can be hard to choose just one, so I opted for a half dozen of their “fully topped” donut creations ($21.99.) I indulged in the White Chocolate Raspberry (with fresh raspberries), French Toast (drizzled with caramel sauce and Cinnamon Toast Crunch cereal topping), Triple Chocolate, Monster (loaded with mini M&Ms), Sweet & Salty (with chocolate-covered pretzels and peanuts), and Cookies & Cream.

More Than Donuts

At Daddies, every donut is a custom creation. Each get dressed to order. But they’re worth the wait. And it doesn’t stop at just donuts. Daddies also curates a fun selection of ice creams, cookies, and brownies. Walking past the ice cream case made me feel like a kid again, about to burst from sensory overload. Flavors like the bright blue Lil’ Blue Panda (blue sugar cookie ice cream swirled with blue cookie dough and cream-filled chocolate cookies) and Key Lime Pie (lime mousse swirled with lime, whipped cream and graham cracker chunks) immediately jumped out at me.

Want the best of both candy kingdoms at Daddies? Try one of their sundaes (each $9.99) with either donuts, cookies or brownies smothered in chocolate sauce and whipped cream. Or splurge on an ice cream sandwich with your choice of ice cream sandwiched between a brownie, brookie, donut or cookie ($6.89-$9.99).

Whether you want to make new memories or relive old ones, Daddies Donuts is a must.

Daddies Donuts & Delites, 449 Central Ave., St. Petersburg, 727-498-8436

Hours: Mon.-Wed., 9 a.m.-6 p.m.; Thurs., 9 a.m.-8 p.m.; Fri., 9 a.m.-10 p.m.; Sat. 10 a.m.-10 p.m.; and Sun. 12-8 p.m.