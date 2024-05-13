Dalia Colón’s Falafel Tacos

When I worked for Disney and lived in Orlando, there was a fantastic mashup of international food. The Central Florida Latino population was fiercely prominent and juxtaposed with a multitude of Middle Eastern cuisine. I couldn’t get enough tacos and shawarma. Earlier this month, in the spirit of Cinco de Mayo, I made Dalia Colón‘s vegetarian baked falafel tacos. This fusion recipe combines two of my favorites: Lebanese and Mexican. Whether you bake, deep fry, or air fry these bad boys, you will be pleasantly surprised as the speed and ease with which you can whip of this hearty vegetarian meal.

Why They’re So Good

Dalia’s recipe is super easy and amazingly quick. In less than 30 minutes, you can prepare these protein-rich falafel tacos with basic pantry items. Throw everything into a food processor, shape into patties, bake, and voila: authentic-tasting falafel. Dalia’s recipe called for all-purpose flour, but I substituted almond flour in mine to make my falafel gluten-friendly. You only need two tablespoons of flour and it helps hold the mixture together. The nuttiness of the almond flour pairs perfectly with the chickpeas, making this dish entirely gluten- (and guilt!) free.

I experimented with preparing the falafel in both the oven, as Dalia recommended, and in my air fryer. Truthfully, I thought the air fryer gave them a more appealing texture (crispy on the outside and chewy in the middle) but baking worked just as well, especially if you like an extra crisp exterior. These falafel are nutty and aromatic, and burst with fresh garlic flavor. (Don’t go overboard on the garlic or the falafel end up pungently spicy with a bite on the back end.) Pair them with your favorite hummus or salsa for a snack rich in Florida fusion.

Chef tip: Save the liquid from the chickpeas (also known as aquafaba) to make my aquafaba dark chocolate mousse. It’s decadently rich and makes for a great dessert.

Want more of Colón’s recipes? Get your copy of The Florida Vegetarian Cookbook in Gulfport at Stella’s Sundries, at Tombolo Books in St. Pete, or order online from the University Press of Florida — happy cooking!

Baked Cilantro-Lime Falafel Tacos

Makes 4 tacos

1 (15-ounce) can chickpeas, drained and rinsed

1/2 cup chopped onion

2 teaspoon minced garlic

1/2 cup chopped fresh cilantro

2 teaspoons each ground cumin and dried oregano

2 tablespoon all-purpose flour

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/8 teaspoon black or cayenne pepper

Juice of 1 lime, plus more if needed

4 (6-inch) soft/hard tortillas

Preheat oven to 400º F. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.

Add the chickpeas, onion, garlic, cilantro, cumin, oregano, flour, salt, pepper, and lime juice to a food processor. Pulse until there are no large chucks, but stop before the mixture gets too liquified. Taste and adjust seasonings to your liking. Add more flour or lime juice (or water) to reach desired consistency.

Use your hands to roll the mixture into 8 golf ball-sized balls. Softly flatten them and arrange them on the prepared baking sheet. Bake the falafel for 15 minutes or until golden brown on both sides, flipping halfway through.

Place two falafel in each tortilla. Garnish with whatever you’re in the mood for.

(Recipe from Dalia Colón’s The Florida Vegetarian Cookbook, University Press of Florida, 2024)

Love To Eat? So Do We!

Check out Dalia Colón’s black bean plantain burger recipe, how to prepare lionfish, and our restaurant reviews and other food-related coverage!