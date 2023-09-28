Dam that Lake Seminole

Nearly 75 years ago, what was briny for millennia became fresh. A few decades after draining the second largest lake in Pinellas County, crews created a new freshwater body, named Lake Seminole, that took its place as the second largest, after Lake Tarpon.

In both cases, engineers performed these actions to sustain agriculture. In each instance, the groves, farmlands, and natural environment lost, while the dredges, developers, and droves of newcomers seeking to tame nature won.

Prior to the existence of Lake Seminole in 1949, the northern reaches of Long Bayou occupied these lowlands. Also known as Four-Mile Bayou, this area experienced regular tidal cycles from Boca Ciega Bay. An abundance of shellfish provided sustenance for early settlers. During low tide, people could easily walk across some areas of this narrow estuary.

Crossing a Long Bayou

Jay Starkey began herding cattle across Long Bayou in the 1920s. When leading his livestock across the shallow saltwater bayou at low tide, he devoted careful attention to the smaller calves that had to swim in the water.

As a young man, Starkey talked with elder members of the McMullen family and other pioneers. They described bringing their cattle to this unsettled, mosquito-infested area in the 1860s. By the 1940s, Jay Starkey’s ranch occupied much of the land on the eastern side of what became Lake Seminole.

When the 1920s land boom transformed St. Petersburg, this area experienced a different type of frenzied activity. Groves expanded, farms diversified, and the population of poultry and livestock increased. To meet the growing food demands of those immediately south of them, Seminole farmers took note of what happened a few miles to the north.

Draining a Long Lake

Surveyors visiting the mostly uninhabited Pinellas peninsula in 1844 saw a long, 500-acre lake. Three decades later, the long lake (“lago largo” in Spanish) gave identity to the farming settlement of Largo. The lake once stretched between present-day East Bay Drive and Ulmerton Road, covering lower acreage southeast of Largo Central Park.

In late 1915, bonds were issued to fund the Lake Largo-Cross Bayou Drainage Project. Dredging of the Cross Bayou Canal began in February 1916. Soon, much of the freshwater from Lake Largo drained into a canal that stretched from the Bay Pines area to the current location of St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport.

Diversion canals and drainage basins transformed the area. Prior to the creation of Cross Bayou, the upper and lower Pinellas mainland existed as a single entity. By 1918, the completed canal placed Gulfport, St. Petersburg, and the rest of the lower mainland on an “island” separate from Clearwater and Tarpon Springs.

After most of Lake Largo disappeared, truck farmers — those who grew produce for local markets —expanded their agricultural holdings. They used the nutrient-rich muck from the former lake bottom as fertilizer. A century ago, rice fields covered areas adjacent to a narrow dirt path that became Ulmerton Road.

A Chilling Effect

Central Pinellas farmers and grove owners a century ago feared freezes. They paid attention to weather forecasts and consulted tide tables. When temperatures dipped below freezing, they knew that the additional water present during higher tides kept nearby areas warmer. Winter water temperatures in the low 60s may seem chilly to the toes, but they are still nearly 30 degrees above freezing.

Terrible freezes in 1934 and 1935 damaged many area groves. The cold weather blanketed the area during a time when Long Bayou’s shallow waters did little to warm nearby areas. In 1934, Seminole farmer J.A. Barnes suggested a solution: Build a dam and create a lake.

Others in the Seminole, Oakhurst, and Pinellas Park areas supported this idea. In addition to controlling water levels, a lake offered a freshwater source for irrigation and livestock. County commissioners passed a resolution in support of this effort in 1945.

A Dam Solution

Remer W. Leverett owned land on both sides of Long Bayou. These parcels, if connected by a land bridge, would allow Pinellas Park’s main thoroughfare, Park Boulevard, to connect to an important Seminole pioneer path, Oakhurst Road.

Residents suggested that the new body of water carry the name “Lake Seminole” in June 1946. Two months later, Leverett donated his lands on both sides of Long Bayou. He died in October 1947. In honor of his philanthropy, leaders chose to name the levee the Remer Leverett Memorial Dam.

A Dunedin engineering firm won the $160,000 project to create Lake Seminole. Work started in July 1948. Crews began by building dikes south of Ulmerton Road to control water flow at the northern boundary of the new Lake Seminole. By late 1948, they designed the spillway and concrete supports that would form the basis of the dam connecting Leverett’s former holdings.

This ambitious engineering project had the potential to sustain local agricultural lands for generations. In an area that debated whether to call itself “Oakhurst” or “Seminole,” the naming of the lake and the renaming of the southern portion of Missouri Avenue as “Seminole Boulevard” in mid-September 1948 helped to define this unincorporated farming community.

Changing the Land

The dam’s construction changed speculative interests in nearby lands. Classified ads announcing acreage available for purchase increased in local newspapers prior to the dam’s completion.

Ads touted their proximity to Lake Seminole before the lake even existed. In April 1947, a 40-acre tract near the proposed lake went on the market for $6,000. Considered a perfect spot for a trailer park or fish camp, this land equaled the size of Boca Ciega High School’s campus.

Developers bought large segments on the western shore, removed groves, and made plans to subdivide parcels. In April 1949, finishing touches on the spillway prepared the dam for service. Crews added supports to hold the future extension of Park Boulevard.

Enjoying Lake Seminole

In August 1949, Pinellas County commissioners toured the lake. Water levels had risen nearly five feet higher on the lake side than Long Bayou. By the early 1950s, the county’s newest lake stretched four miles long, averaged a half-mile wide, and had the potential to store nearly four billion gallons of water.

The first regatta on the lake took place in October 1949. By July 1950, the state road department finalized plans to connect Park Boulevard with Oakhurst Road at the dam. Construction began a year later. By that time, boat races and fishing excursions to catch bass, bluegill, and catfish had increased.

Creating a Park

With traffic crossing over the original two-lane road atop the dam, the County Park Board held its first discussions about creating a new recreational site along the lake in May 1956. The first formal plans took shape in February 1961, involving 41 acres on the lake’s southeast corner. The County purchased 56 adjacent acres in 1964.

Lake Seminole Park opened in February 1968. Additional land purchases have expanded its lakefront footprint to more than 1.2 miles north of its Park Boulevard entrance.

Part of the site preparation including closing an elevated dirt path created in 1947. Part of a proposed County Road 111, this path ran parallel to Lake Seminole. During the 1950s and early 1960s, it became a trash disposal site and remote “lover’s lane.” Today, alligators are the most common travelers along parts of it.

Redeveloping the Shoreline

Jay Starkey sold much of his land east of the lake by the late 1950s. A decade later, new homes and businesses hugged Lake Seminole’s western shoreline. Although the lake’s original design worked well as a water source and moderating influence for farms and groves during freezes, poor drainage and stormwater runoff changed the waterway’s delicate biological balance.

Eutrophication — the excessive introduction of nitrogen, phosphorous, and other nutrients — led to fish kills in the 1970s. As this happened, invasive plant species took over the coastline. The construction of the Seminole Bypass Canal on lands east of the lake and county park controlled flooding, but could not stop the damage caused by lake pollution and fertilizers.

Water quality continued to decline during the 1980s. As sediment deposits increased, parts of the lake transitioned into shallow bogs. Meanwhile, traffic pressures on Park Boulevard led to the construction of a bridge that opened in February 1994. When completed, this bridge connected 102nd Avenue east of the lake with Bryan Dairy Road.

Saving Lake Seminole

Interventions to preserve Lake Seminole accelerated after 2000. In early 2006, a planned drawdown lowered water levels by one-half. During this period, workers and volunteers removed trash, debris, and submerged tree stumps. By 2010, some people talked about removing the dam and reverting the lake to a saltwater estuary, although experts knew that could not happen.

Kelli Hammer Levy, then a program manager of Pinellas County’s Department of Environmental Management tasked to address the lake’s woes and Director of Public Works since 2019, told a reporter for the Seminole Beacon in August 2010 that the lake’s existence had been “doomed” since its inception.

Levy called Lake Seminole the county’s “personal Everglades” in 2010. She and other environmental experts worked with governmental bodies at all levels to find solutions. Finally, in mid-2017, Penny for Pinellas funds and grants allowed the county to partner with the Southwest Florida Water Management District to devise a plan to remove a substantial amount of organic sediment.

Dredging began in August 2018. Muck from the lake’s bottom found its way to County land just north of Lake Seminole Park and across the street from Osceola Fundamental High School. From 1999 through 2016, the Pinellas Equestrian Park Inc. nonprofit leased this land as a place people rode horses.

Crews closed the trails and bulldozed the pine forest. Shortly thereafter, the site became a sludge and muck mound as dredges cleansed the lake.

When your travels take you on Park Boulevard between Starkey Road and Seminole Boulevard, enjoy your journey across the Remer Leverett Memorial Dam.