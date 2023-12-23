For the week of December 15-21, Gulfport real estate sales saw multiple home sales in the city’s Stetson neighborhoods. Take a look at what sold — and for how much — this past week in Gulfport.

December 15-21 Gulfport Real Estate

5830 27th Ave. S. (Waterfront District)

This three-bedroom, three-bath home, built in 2005, has 1,988 square feet. It listed for $849,999 and sold for $782,500.

6268 9th Ave. S. (Stetson)

This five-bedroom, four-bath home, built in 1925, has 3,340 square feet. It listed for $800,000 and sold for $750,000.

Under $400,000

1913 55th St. S. (Tangerine)

This two-bedroom, one-bath home, built in 1953, has 990 square feet. It listed for $385,000 and sold for $360,000.

5614 12th Ave. S. (Tangerine)

This three-bedroom, two-bath home, built in 1951, has 1,120 square feet. It listed for $359,000 and sold for $346,000.

5925 Shore Blvd. S., #211 (Town Shores)

This one-bedroom, one-bath condo, built in 1972, has 1,060 square feet. It listed for $283,000 and sold for $275,000.

More Info About Living in Gulfport

New homeowner or thinking of buying a home in Gulfport? Check out the City of Gulfport’s website for helpful information, including about garbage and recycling collection, getting a library card, and other information new Gulfportians need and want to know. Looking to learn the history of a home you just bought – or want to buy? The Gulfport History Museum has info on many Gulfport homes.

If you want to get involved in your new community, check out these links to community organizations in Gulfport.

