December 17 Gulfport Storm Damage: “We Will Recover”

A small city on the coast, such as Gulfport, faces many difficulties when it comes to dealing with storms. The major one that continually affects Gulfport is flooding. During the early hours of Dec. 17, Gulfport was hit with flood levels rivaling those seen during Hurricane Idalia. For the whole previous day, Florida experienced rain and wind from a storm that made its way up the east coast. When high tide hit in the early morning hours, it brought water into the streets and businesses along Beach and Shore Boulevards. According to business owners, water reached levels comparable to those seen during Hurricane Idalia. This flooding caused a slew of problems for these businesses, from damaging merchandise to keeping stores closed.

Flooding Issues

Along the beach, businesses faced some severe problems. Hurricane Eddies on Shore Boulevard called the fire department during clean-up efforts.

“I smelled burning, and realized it was an electrical wire heating up,” said Will Hinton, a bartender at Hurricane Eddies. “I had to shut off the breakers and called the fire department, just to be safe.”

The biggest issue a lot of businesses faced was flooding. Along Beach Boulevard, businesses faced what many estimated to be about 3-1/2 inches of water. Tommy’s Hideaway spent the morning cleaning up their floors, hoping to open on time.

“We were open during the rain, but it really hurt our business. The weather channels were telling everyone to stay inside,” said Tommy Lussiano, owner of Tommy’s Hideaway. “When we came in this morning to clean up, everyone chipped in to help a little bit. We’re going to open up and recover.”

Next door, Zaiya faced similar issues. The boutique prepared by sandbagging their backdoor and taking some merchandise off their floor, but still faced some damages.

“Some of the low-hanging pants and displays soaked up water. There was nearly three inches in here,” said M.J. Hodges co-owner of Zaiya. “We were watching The Gabber Newspaper cams to keep an eye on the flooding. We like to use the bricks outside to estimate the water, and there was about two feet of water in the street.”

Cleaning Up

Along with the flooding, power was a major issue. Mike Hooper, manager at Beach Bazaar spoke about how they were prepared for flooding, and sandbagged their front and back doors, but a power outage slowed down the clean-up process.

“We brought out the shop-vacs and were chugging along, but the power went out and we couldn’t keep going,” said Hooper. “Even when you’re prepared, the water still seeps in through the walls and the floor.”

While these damages caused serious problems, the community came out to help. Jill Rice, an employee at Zaiya spoke about a pair of Gulfport residents who took their morning to help with the clean-up.

“I want to give a shoutout to Karen Love and her partner Wolfgang (Deininger),” said Rice. “They came out with fans and tools to help all the businesses along the street.”

Love sees this as one of her responsibilities as a Gulfport resident.

“I’ve been doing this since I came here,” said Love. “With such a tight knit community it doesn’t take long to get to know everybody.”

She came out early in the morning with fans to bring to Beach Bazaar, but decided to stay to help other businesses with sweeping out water and washing off their storefronts.

“We’ve had hurricanes that have done less than this. Nobody expects something like this in December, but it happens,” said Love.

Looking Forward from the Dec. 17 Gulfport storm damage

As businesses opened back up and the water receded, the City of Gulfport continued to assess the damages. Justin Shea, Gulfport’s Cultural Facilities Events Supervisor, went over the damages from the storm.

“The Casino and theater events planned for Sunday night are cancelled,” said Shea. “Williams Pier is also closed. Three boats washed ashore, damaging the railing of the pier.”

According to Marina employee George Pinizzotto, two the boats were anchored in the bay, and one was on the hook. Shea urged residents and business owners to take the initiative to prevent damage from future storms.

“Sign up for the Gulfport official emails and follow the City’s social media channels,” said Shea. “We sent out an email on Thursday to warn of the upcoming storm and cancel Casino events on Saturday night.”

Despite the damages and issues Gulfport suffered, spirits are still high. Meaghen Ryan, manager of The Tiki Bar and Grill, is hopeful for the recovery of the city.

“We will recover. We always do,” said Ryan.

More photos of the December 17 Gulfport storm damage